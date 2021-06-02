Saudi stock market trading stops over technical error





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's key stock market suspended trading Wednesday over what it referred to as an unexplained technical glitch.

Saudi state television reported the trades halting on Riyadh's Tadawul in an urgent on-screen graphic, with an anchor saying officials were trying to fix the problem.

The Tadawul later said trading had resumed, but Saudi state TV said trading remain halted despite the stock market's statement. There was no immediate explanation for the conflicting statements.

The Tadawul trades a sliver of the worth of the country's oil giant, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Aramco is one of the world's top-valued companies.

