SEC charges Florida man for insider trading of Mylan stock

Friday, September 17, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former executive at pharmaceutical company Mylan has pleaded guilty to insider trading in the company’s securities, the Justice Department said Friday.

The department said Dayakar Mallu, 51, of Orlando, Florida, worked with another executive at Mylan to make trades between 2017 and 2019 based on nonpublic information about Mylan. The information ranged from corporate earnings, to new drug approvals, to Mylan's eventual merger with a division of Pfizer.

At the time, Mallu was Mylan’s vice president of global operations information technology. The Justice Department listed the other Mylan executive as an unnamed co-conspirator.

Mallu realized net profits and losses avoided of more than $4.2 million, the department said. He allegedly shared the trading profits with the other Mylan insider through payments routed through India. He also he sent false information to his tax preparer, the Justice Department said.

Mallu is scheduled to be sentenced in January and faces a maximum 25 years for the insider trading and three years for the tax offense. He also consented to charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that, if approved by a judge, would bar him from acting as the officer or director of a public company.

Mylan merged in late 2020 with Pfizer division Upjohn to form a new drug company known as Viatris.

Should you invest $1,000 in Pfizer right now?

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Pfizer (PFE)2.7$43.89-1.3%3.55%18.84Hold$43.25
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.