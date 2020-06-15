Shopify, iRobot rise; Hertz Global Holdings, BP fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

iRobot Corp., up $7.19 to $82.39.

The maker of robotic vacuums raised its revenue forecast for the second quarter.

Moderna Inc., up $4.57 to $66.57.

Israel may buy the company's potential coronavirus vaccine, according to media reports.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down 95 cents to $1.88.

The car rental company wants to sell $500 million worth of stock following a bankruptcy judge's approval.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $1.23 to $50.86.

The loyalty program and marketing services company gave investors a disappointing performance update for May.

BP PLC., down 39 cents to $24.36.

The oil and gas company warned that it could take up to a $17.5 billion charge in the second quarter because of the economic impact from COVID-19.

AT&T Inc., unchanged at $30.50.

The communications and entertainment company is considering selling its Warner Bros. game unit, according to media reports.

Shopify Inc., up $62.89 to $805.47.

Walmart is partnering with the e-commerce company to grow its online sales.

V.F. Corp., up $1.87 to $63.12.

The owner of shoe brands Timberland and Vans is considering acquisitions, according to media reports.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Shopify (SHOP) 0.7 C$1,093.37 +8.3% N/A -947.46 Buy C$535.00 BP (BP) 2.0 $24.36 -1.6% 10.26% -25.11 Hold $39.30 Moderna (MRNA) 1.4 $66.57 +7.4% N/A -44.38 Buy $65.91 Alliance Data Systems (ADS) 3.3 $52.09 flat 1.61% 13.43 Hold $92.71 Hertz Global (HTZ) 1.5 $1.88 -33.6% N/A -1.13 Hold $8.17

7 Boring Stocks That Are Winners

Some stocks just don’t get much attention during bull markets. They can be too boring for a growth portfolio. But when the market is going through a period of volatility and uncertainty, these tried-and-true performers have a way of making their way back to popularity.



And there are good reasons for this. First, many of these boring stocks pay dividends. This simply means that the company will reward shareholders simply for holding on to its stock. Dividend stocks aren’t designed to make you rich quickly. However they are designed to offer investors an amount of predictability. And we could all use a little bit of that right now.



And predictable stocks can also help investors manage risk. It can be fun to invest in speculative stocks. But they include a risk premium. When these stocks go up (as they sometimes do) they usually have a return that exceeds the broader market. But when they go down (and they usually do) they usually go down more than the broader market.



But “boring” stocks tend to move closer to the broader market. If you want an analogy from current events, these stocks flatten the curve. They won’t soar as high as riskier stocks, but they won’t sink as low either. And right now, preserving capital should be the number one item on every investor’s checklist.



With that in mind, we’ve created this special presentation to highlight 7 conservative stocks that can help investors win this moment in time. Many of them pay dividends; some do not. But they all have solid fundamental reasons to own them now.

View the "7 Boring Stocks That Are Winners".