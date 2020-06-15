AAPL   342.99 (+1.24%)
MSFT   188.94 (+0.64%)
FB   232.50 (+1.71%)
GOOGL   1,420.74 (+0.55%)
AMZN   2,572.68 (+1.09%)
NVDA   366.95 (+2.70%)
CGC   16.75 (+1.52%)
MU   49.24 (+1.13%)
GE   7.24 (-0.14%)
TSLA   990.90 (+5.95%)
AMD   54.68 (+2.21%)
T   30.50 (+0.00%)
ACB   13.25 (+0.30%)
GILD   73.97 (+1.05%)
DIS   117.08 (+1.38%)
BAC   25.15 (+1.49%)
BA   190.94 (+0.75%)
Shopify, iRobot rise; Hertz Global Holdings, BP fall

Monday, June 15, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

iRobot Corp., up $7.19 to $82.39.

The maker of robotic vacuums raised its revenue forecast for the second quarter.

Moderna Inc., up $4.57 to $66.57.

Israel may buy the company's potential coronavirus vaccine, according to media reports.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc., down 95 cents to $1.88.

The car rental company wants to sell $500 million worth of stock following a bankruptcy judge's approval.

Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $1.23 to $50.86.

The loyalty program and marketing services company gave investors a disappointing performance update for May.

BP PLC., down 39 cents to $24.36.

The oil and gas company warned that it could take up to a $17.5 billion charge in the second quarter because of the economic impact from COVID-19.

AT&T Inc., unchanged at $30.50.

The communications and entertainment company is considering selling its Warner Bros. game unit, according to media reports.

Shopify Inc., up $62.89 to $805.47.

Walmart is partnering with the e-commerce company to grow its online sales.

V.F. Corp., up $1.87 to $63.12.

The owner of shoe brands Timberland and Vans is considering acquisitions, according to media reports.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Shopify (SHOP)0.7C$1,093.37+8.3%N/A-947.46BuyC$535.00
BP (BP)2.0$24.36-1.6%10.26%-25.11Hold$39.30
Moderna (MRNA)1.4$66.57+7.4%N/A-44.38Buy$65.91
Alliance Data Systems (ADS)3.3$52.09flat1.61%13.43Hold$92.71
Hertz Global (HTZ)1.5$1.88-33.6%N/A-1.13Hold$8.17

