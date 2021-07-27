Sirius XM, F5 rise; UPS, Range Resources fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

United Parcel Service Inc., down $14.67 to $195.19.

The package delivery service reported a decline in U.S. volumes and its revenue fell short of what analysts were expecting.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., up 33 cents to $6.71.

The satellite radio company reported strong new subscriber growth and raised its forecasts for the year.

F5 Networks Inc., up $11.95 to $204.57.

The provider of cloud security services reported results that easily surpassed analysts' estimates and issued a strong outlook.

Range Resources Corp., down $1.09 to $14.90.

The natural gas and oil exploration company posted revenue in its latest quarter that fell well short of what Wall Street was expecting.

Packaging Corporation of America, up $3.52 to $138.09.

The company said demand for packaging remains very strong, and its results came in well ahead of forecasts.

Fiserv Inc., up $3.33 to $114.68.

The provider of financial services technology reported results that beat forecasts and raised its outlook for the rest of the year.

Raytheon Technologies Corp., up $2.27 to $88.22.

The aerospace and defense company beat analysts' forecasts in the latest quarter and increased its outlook for the full year.

Universal Health Services Inc., up $4.51 to $159.12.

The acute care hospital chain and provider of other health care services reported strong results and raised its full-year forecasts.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Packaging Co. of America (PKG) 2.1 $138.09 +2.6% 2.90% 27.08 Hold $137.67 Fiserv (FISV) 2.0 $114.68 +3.0% N/A 89.59 Buy $132.11 Sirius XM (SIRI) 2.0 $6.71 +5.2% 0.89% 26.84 Buy $7.43 Universal Health Services (UHS) 2.3 $159.12 +2.9% 0.50% 13.48 Hold $150.60 F5 Networks (FFIV) 1.8 $204.57 +6.2% N/A 45.36 Buy $208.46 Range Resources (RRC) 2.0 $14.90 -6.8% N/A -4.69 Hold $13.56

The growing acceptance of cryptocurrency is beginning to make mainstream investors rethink their idea of “store of value.” The trendy possibilities of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and any of the dozens of altcoins that exist on the blockchain are trending like the latest fashion.However, the thing about fashion is that the more things change the more things stay the same. Just like the simple black dress that won’t go out of fashion, the same can be said for precious metals stocks. One way to think about it would be to say that the existence of a growing cryptocurrency market doesn’t change the value of precious metals.Precious metals have long been known to be a safe-haven asset in times of market volatility and economic crisis. In fact, during the Covid-19 pandemic, gold prices surged about 30% breaking the $2,000 mark for the first time in its history. This was at a time when the prices of many cryptocurrencies were falling.And precious metals have also been seen as a hedge against inflation, which seems like more of a certainty with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep interest rates at historically low rates into 2023.Whether you’re looking to take your first steps at crafting a precious metals portfolio or if you want to fine-tune the one you have, we believe this special presentation is a good place to start your research. We’ve identified seven precious metals stocks that look to retain their allure in 2021.