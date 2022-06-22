×
S&P 500   3,759.89 (-0.13%)
DOW   30,483.13 (-0.15%)
QQQ   280.67 (-0.15%)
AAPL   135.35 (-0.38%)
MSFT   253.13 (-0.24%)
META   155.85 (-0.76%)
GOOGL   2,229.75 (-0.05%)
AMZN   108.95 (+0.25%)
TSLA   708.26 (-0.40%)
NVDA   163.60 (-1.24%)
NIO   22.55 (-0.49%)
BABA   105.15 (-1.17%)
AMD   83.75 (-0.05%)
MU   56.34 (-0.81%)
CGC   3.34 (-4.02%)
T   20.32 (+1.80%)
GE   64.54 (-1.84%)
F   11.48 (+0.17%)
DIS   93.50 (+0.23%)
AMC   12.60 (+0.80%)
PFE   49.07 (+2.00%)
PYPL   72.97 (+0.83%)
NFLX   178.89 (+4.67%)
Sonoco Products, Korn Ferry rise; Chevron, Altria fall

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Advance Auto Parts Inc., up $2.93 to $174.66.

The auto parts retailer said it has opened 22 new stores in the Los Angeles market as part of an expansion.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $2.71 to $31.32.

The copper miner slipped along with falling prices of the metal.

Sonoco Products Co., up $2.62 to $54.79.

The South Carolina-based maker of cans, plastic containers and other packaging raised its second-quarter profit forecast.

Korn Ferry, up $2.79 to $56.63.

The staffing company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

La-Z-Boy Inc., up $1.79 to $24.52.

The furniture company's fiscal fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

Chevron Corp., down $6.72 to $147.87.

Energy stocks fell along with sliding oil prices.

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc., up $1.69 to $34.64.

The specialty food distributor raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Altria Group Inc., down $4.20 to $41.50.

Regulators are reportedly preparing to order the tobacco company's JUUL e-cigarettes off the U.S. market.

