South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Just $199 for a limited time (normally $399).
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
If You're Not Thinking About Brand Equity, You Should Be. Here's Why.
Global stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
If You're Not Thinking About Brand Equity, You Should Be. Here's Why.
Global stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
If You're Not Thinking About Brand Equity, You Should Be. Here's Why.
Global stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%
S&P 500   3,932.69
DOW   31,104.97
QQQ   293.70
3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
If You're Not Thinking About Brand Equity, You Should Be. Here's Why.
Global stocks gain ahead of US inflation report
The One Ticker Retirement Plan - Over the Shoulder Demo Now Available (Ad)pixel
The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
Stocks tumble on dashed inflation hopes; S&P 500 loses 3%

South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations

Wed., September 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

Yang Cheongsam, an investigation and coordination bureau director-general of the Personal Information Protection Commission speaks at the Government Complex in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. South Korea’s privacy watchdog has fined Google and Meta a combined 100 billion won ($72 million) for tracking consumers’ online behavior without their consent and using their data for targeted advertisements. (Shin Hyun-woo/Yonhap via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s privacy watchdog has fined Google and Meta a combined 100 billion won ($72 million) for tracking consumers’ online behavior without their consent and using their data for targeted advertisements. T

South Korea’s Personal Information and Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million) after a meeting where officials agreed that the companies’ business practices might cause serious” privacy infringements.

The fines were the biggest ever penalties imposed by South Korea for privacy law violations, the commission said in a press release.

According to the commission, Google and Meta, which operates Facebook and Instagram, didn’t clearly inform users or obtain their consent as they collected and analyzed information about their online usage patterns and used the data they gathered to create individually customized advertisements.

The commission ordered the companies to provide an “easy and clear” process of consent giving people more control over whether to share information about what they do online.

Google and Meta didn’t immediately comment on the fines. The companies can appeal the fines through administrative lawsuits, which must be filed within 90 days after they formally receive the commission’s decision.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.7685 of 5 stars		$104.32-5.9%N/A19.41Moderate Buy$146.87
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.