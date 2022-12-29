QQQ   266.15 (+2.33%)
AAPL   129.39 (+2.66%)
MSFT   240.23 (+2.43%)
META   119.48 (+3.34%)
GOOGL   88.31 (+2.66%)
AMZN   83.56 (+2.13%)
TSLA   119.01 (+5.59%)
NVDA   145.58 (+3.72%)
NIO   9.96 (+1.63%)
BABA   88.93 (+1.98%)
AMD   64.66 (+3.34%)
T   18.47 (+1.37%)
MU   50.35 (+2.50%)
CGC   2.24 (+2.28%)
F   11.52 (+5.21%)
GE   83.26 (+1.57%)
DIS   87.23 (+3.64%)
AMC   4.05 (+5.47%)
PFE   51.49 (+1.36%)
PYPL   69.89 (+3.46%)
NFLX   290.18 (+4.80%)
Southwest Airlines says after thousands of canceled flights, it expects to return to normal operations Friday

Thu., December 29, 2022 | The Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says after thousands of canceled flights, it expects to return to normal operations Friday.

