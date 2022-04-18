S&P 500   4,391.69 (-0.02%)
DOW   34,411.69 (-0.11%)
QQQ   338.69 (-2.21%)
AAPL   165.07 (-3.13%)
MSFT   280.52 (-2.47%)
FB   210.77 (-1.96%)
GOOGL   2,553.53 (-1.71%)
AMZN   3,055.70 (-1.77%)
TSLA   1,004.29 (-1.77%)
NVDA   217.83 (-1.89%)
BABA   94.71 (-5.32%)
NIO   19.17 (-6.12%)
AMD   93.89 (-3.94%)
CGC   5.99 (-15.75%)
MU   71.15 (-1.70%)
T   19.46 (+0.21%)
GE   90.40 (-0.39%)
F   15.67 (+1.03%)
DIS   127.77 (-3.46%)
AMC   17.48 (-5.67%)
PFE   51.84 (-2.37%)
PYPL   100.58 (-4.36%)
BA   179.85 (-1.65%)
Southwest Gas, Bank of America rise; Schwab, DiDi fall

Monday, April 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Bank of America Corp., up $1.28 to $38.85.

The bank posted a much smaller decline in profits than some rivals reported last week.

Twitter Inc., up $3.37 to $48.45.

The company announced a takeover defense after Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an unsolicited bid to buy the messaging platform.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., up $4.72 to $88.22.

The company's board said it would explore a sale after receiving a bid that was higher than one from Carl Icahn, which the company called “inadequate.”

Charles Schwab Corp., down $7.81 to $74.94.

The online brokerage reported results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

Synchrony Financial, up $2.33 to $40.03.

The credit card issuer reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

DiDi Global Inc., down 45 cents to $2.01.

The Chinese ride-hailing company said it would hold a shareholder meeting May 23 to vote on delisting its U.S. shares.

Natus Medical Inc., up $7.46 to $33.51.

The medical device maker agreed to be acquired for $33.50 a share in cash by the investment firm ArchiMed.

Coterra Energy Inc., up $1.35 to $30.77.

Energy companies were higher as natural gas prices rose sharply.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Natus Medical (NTUS)
1.2765 of 5 stars		$33.51+29.4%N/A88.19N/AN/A
Bank of America (BAC)
3.1999 of 5 stars		$38.85+0.1%2.16%10.91Buy$50.64
Charles Schwab (SCHW)
3.2146 of 5 stars		$74.94-10.6%1.07%26.57Buy$96.00
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

