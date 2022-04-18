Southwest Gas, Bank of America rise; Schwab, DiDi fall

Monday, April 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Bank of America Corp., up $1.28 to $38.85.

The bank posted a much smaller decline in profits than some rivals reported last week.

Twitter Inc., up $3.37 to $48.45.

The company announced a takeover defense after Tesla CEO Elon Musk made an unsolicited bid to buy the messaging platform.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., up $4.72 to $88.22.

The company's board said it would explore a sale after receiving a bid that was higher than one from Carl Icahn, which the company called “inadequate.”

Charles Schwab Corp., down $7.81 to $74.94.

The online brokerage reported results that fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

Synchrony Financial, up $2.33 to $40.03.

The credit card issuer reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

DiDi Global Inc., down 45 cents to $2.01.

The Chinese ride-hailing company said it would hold a shareholder meeting May 23 to vote on delisting its U.S. shares.

Natus Medical Inc., up $7.46 to $33.51.

The medical device maker agreed to be acquired for $33.50 a share in cash by the investment firm ArchiMed.

Coterra Energy Inc., up $1.35 to $30.77.

Energy companies were higher as natural gas prices rose sharply.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article