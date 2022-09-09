Space accidents: NTSB, FAA agree on leading investigations

S&P 500   4,067.36 (+1.53%)
DOW   32,151.71 (+1.19%)
QQQ   307.09 (+2.19%)
AAPL   157.37 (+1.88%)
MSFT   264.46 (+2.30%)
META   169.15 (+4.37%)
GOOGL   110.65 (+2.09%)
AMZN   133.27 (+2.66%)
TSLA   299.68 (+3.60%)
NVDA   143.87 (+2.84%)
NIO   19.16 (+8.37%)
BABA   92.14 (+2.93%)
AMD   85.45 (+3.23%)
T   17.03 (+1.55%)
MU   57.44 (+3.70%)
CGC   3.65 (+3.99%)
F   15.42 (-0.32%)
GE   74.04 (+0.37%)
DIS   115.18 (+2.54%)
AMC   9.72 (+12.50%)
PYPL   96.23 (+0.06%)
PFE   47.84 (+1.61%)
NFLX   233.57 (+2.70%)
S&P 500   4,067.36 (+1.53%)
DOW   32,151.71 (+1.19%)
QQQ   307.09 (+2.19%)
AAPL   157.37 (+1.88%)
MSFT   264.46 (+2.30%)
META   169.15 (+4.37%)
GOOGL   110.65 (+2.09%)
AMZN   133.27 (+2.66%)
TSLA   299.68 (+3.60%)
NVDA   143.87 (+2.84%)
NIO   19.16 (+8.37%)
BABA   92.14 (+2.93%)
AMD   85.45 (+3.23%)
T   17.03 (+1.55%)
MU   57.44 (+3.70%)
CGC   3.65 (+3.99%)
F   15.42 (-0.32%)
GE   74.04 (+0.37%)
DIS   115.18 (+2.54%)
AMC   9.72 (+12.50%)
PYPL   96.23 (+0.06%)
PFE   47.84 (+1.61%)
NFLX   233.57 (+2.70%)
S&P 500   4,067.36 (+1.53%)
DOW   32,151.71 (+1.19%)
QQQ   307.09 (+2.19%)
AAPL   157.37 (+1.88%)
MSFT   264.46 (+2.30%)
META   169.15 (+4.37%)
GOOGL   110.65 (+2.09%)
AMZN   133.27 (+2.66%)
TSLA   299.68 (+3.60%)
NVDA   143.87 (+2.84%)
NIO   19.16 (+8.37%)
BABA   92.14 (+2.93%)
AMD   85.45 (+3.23%)
T   17.03 (+1.55%)
MU   57.44 (+3.70%)
CGC   3.65 (+3.99%)
F   15.42 (-0.32%)
GE   74.04 (+0.37%)
DIS   115.18 (+2.54%)
AMC   9.72 (+12.50%)
PYPL   96.23 (+0.06%)
PFE   47.84 (+1.61%)
NFLX   233.57 (+2.70%)
S&P 500   4,067.36 (+1.53%)
DOW   32,151.71 (+1.19%)
QQQ   307.09 (+2.19%)
AAPL   157.37 (+1.88%)
MSFT   264.46 (+2.30%)
META   169.15 (+4.37%)
GOOGL   110.65 (+2.09%)
AMZN   133.27 (+2.66%)
TSLA   299.68 (+3.60%)
NVDA   143.87 (+2.84%)
NIO   19.16 (+8.37%)
BABA   92.14 (+2.93%)
AMD   85.45 (+3.23%)
T   17.03 (+1.55%)
MU   57.44 (+3.70%)
CGC   3.65 (+3.99%)
F   15.42 (-0.32%)
GE   74.04 (+0.37%)
DIS   115.18 (+2.54%)
AMC   9.72 (+12.50%)
PYPL   96.23 (+0.06%)
PFE   47.84 (+1.61%)
NFLX   233.57 (+2.70%)

Space accidents: NTSB, FAA agree on leading investigations

Fri., September 9, 2022 | The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Two federal agencies agreed Friday which one will lead investigations of accidents in the nascent commercial space business that includes launching tourists far above the Earth.

The National Transportation Safety Board will take the lead investigating accidents that involve death or serious injury or that create potentially deadly debris. The Federal Aviation Administration will handle other investigations.

The NTSB is currently the primary investigator of crashes involving airplanes and other modes of transportation but has no authority to write regulations. The FAA is the chief safety regulator for the aviation industry.

The two agencies are frequently at odds, usually when the safety board believes its recommendations are being ignored by the FAA.

The agreement announced at NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston is the first to be signed by the agencies' leaders in 22 years — before manned commercial space flights began. It also details how they will share information after an accident.

“This agreement is proof that the federal government can keep pace with the exciting advances taking place in the private sector while also prioritizing safety as we enter a new space age,” NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said in a statement.

Licensed space launches have increased in recent years, with operators including SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin. They have launched civilians into sub-orbital flights and put satellites into orbit.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
1.5874 of 5 stars		$6.00-4.5%N/A-4.23Hold$8.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Virgin Galactic right now?

Before you consider Virgin Galactic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Virgin Galactic wasn't on the list.

While Virgin Galactic currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.