Spain signs off on plans to temper volatile energy prices





MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government on Friday approved a plan aimed at reining in soaring energy costs, signing off on a temporary cap on natural gas prices that it said would immediately reduce the amount paid by a third of consumers and 70% of industry.

As energy prices surge across Europe, exacerbated by Russia’s war in Ukraine, Spain and Portugal joined forces earlier this year to ask the European Union's executive arm to allow them to skirt the EU’s common-market rules.

Citing the large amounts of renewable energy used in both countries and their scant connections with the European power grid, the European Commission agreed to allow a price cap on gas used for power generation, averaging around 50 euros per megawatt-hour for the next 12 months.

Spanish Minister for Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera said the measure would protect both consumers and businesses as Europe grapples with volatile energy prices that are driving record inflation.

“For the first time, it’s not the usual people paying for this,” Ribera said. “The measures adopted are fundamentally aimed at reducing the extraordinary profits of energy companies so that this adjustment benefits all of us.”

She said the Portuguese government also would approve the same measures Friday.

The joint plan would now go to European Commission to get the final go-ahead, Ribera added, and was expected to take effect fully in the coming weeks.

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.