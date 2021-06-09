BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Sponsor of Keystone XL crude oil pipeline says it's pulling the plug on the contentious project.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

After a year like 2020, many Americans figure that just getting to 2021 was enough. But for many people, the start of a new year still means making resolutions. And while many Americans are still waking up to Groundhog’s Day, there is hope that things will look dramatically different in September than they do right now.Some of the most popular resolutions include losing weight, exercising more, or taking steps to get our life and/or business more organized. And many pure-play companies lean into these trends and are doing well.As an alternative to this, you can also invest in companies that are not pure plays but can still benefit from consumers looking to start fresh. Owning these stocks helps you manage your risk. If the trend holds, you can ride the wave. On the other hand, if the wave turns into a ripple, the stocks have other catalysts to get them through.In this special presentation, we’ll take a look at both of these categories. We’ve got several pure-play companies that let investors buy stocks in companies benefiting from these trends. We’ll also give you a few stocks that fall in the latter category.These are stocks that you might buy at any time and for many reasons. However, they present excellent buys as the new year begins.