S&P 500   4,296.12
DOW   34,049.46
QQQ   329.58
The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company
Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
Stocks fall on Wall Street, extending market's losses
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
S&P 500   4,296.12
DOW   34,049.46
QQQ   329.58
The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company
Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
Stocks fall on Wall Street, extending market's losses
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
S&P 500   4,296.12
DOW   34,049.46
QQQ   329.58
The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company
Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
Stocks fall on Wall Street, extending market's losses
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform
S&P 500   4,296.12
DOW   34,049.46
QQQ   329.58
The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44B and will privatize company
Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
Stocks fall on Wall Street, extending market's losses
Reports: Twitter in talks with Musk over bid to buy platform

Sri Lanka, China discusses loan from Beijing to cover debts

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | Krishan Francis, Associated Press

Wang Yi, Gotabaya Rajapaksa
FILE- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, left, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrive at the Chinese funded sea reclamation Port City project in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Jan. 9, 2022 . Sri Lanka’s government said Tuesday it is discussing obtaining another loan from Beijing to repay some of its debt to Chinese banks after China told the nearly bankrupt island nation it was not in favor of restructuring the existing loans. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s government said Tuesday it is discussing obtaining another loan from Beijing to repay some of its debt to Chinese banks after China told the nearly bankrupt island nation it was not in favor of restructuring existing loans.

Sri Lanka has nearly $7 billion in foreign debt due for repayment this year and will need to repay $ 25 billion over the next five years. A severe shortage of foreign exchange means the country l acks money to buy imported goods, leading to shortages of food, fuel and other essentials.

The economic crisis has brought weeks of protests across the country calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation.

Government spokesman Nalaka Godahewa said Beijing was balking at restructuring Sri Lanka’s debt because it does not want to set that precedent. He told reporters the finance ministry will announce details of discussions with China later.

Earlier this month, the government said it was suspending repayment of foreign loans pending negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan restructuring plan.

Sri Lanka's debt problems are partly because it built infrastructure like a port, airport and road networks using Chinese loans, but the projects are not making money.

Rajapaksa had asked Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who visited Sri Lanka in January, to restructure those loans.

The government issued its statement a day after Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong said China was doing its utmost to help Sri Lanka. Qi scoffed at suggestions Beijing has Sri Lanka in a debt trap.

“Western developed countries, especially those who colonized Sri Lanka in history, should also come and help,” a Tweet from the Chinese embassy quoted Qi as saying.

“The debt trap is only a myth, created and hyped by some foreign media and politicians intentionally,” Qi said. He said China is neither the biggest nor the only lender to Sri Lanka and Beijing's projects are provided on concessional terms.


Japan, the World Bank and the Asia Development Bank are other large lenders, having begun the process of aiding Sri Lanka's economy much earlier than China.

Qi said it was “unrealistic” to expect all projects or loans to be flawless.

Central Bank figures show existing Chinese loans to Sri Lanka total around $3.38 billion, not including loans to state-owned businesses, which are counted separately and thought to be substantial.

Godahewa also said that the Cabinet has approved a project to offer residence visas for up to 10 years to foreigners who buy apartments in the country costing at least $75,000 and those who deposit more than $ 100,000 in local bank accounts.

He said the offer was made to help the construction industry weather the economic crisis and to attract more foreign currency.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected]at.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.