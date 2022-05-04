Starbucks, Lumentum rise; Lyft, Tupperware fall

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up $8.29 to $99.42.

The chipmaker raised its revenue forecast for the year after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Airbnb Inc., up $11.18 to $156.18.

The short-stay home rentals company sharply narrowed its first-quarter loss as travel demand rebounded and it gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast.

Starbucks Corp., up $7.31 to $81.64.

The coffee chain reported surprisingly strong sales at stores that have been open at least a year, a key measure of health for retailers.

Lyft Inc., down $9.20 to $21.56.

The ride-hailing company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Tupperware Brands Corp., down $5.76 to $12.15.

The direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics withdrew its financial forecasts for the year following a highly disappointing first quarter.

Akamai Technologies Inc., down $11.03 to $102.77.

The cloud services provider reported weak first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. down $5.94 to $113.53.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak financial forecast as strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in China hurt production.

Lumentum Holding Inc., up $7.36 to $89.50.

The optical networking products maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Before you consider Lyft, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lyft wasn't on the list.

While Lyft currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article