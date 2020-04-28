AAPL   278.58 (-1.62%)
MSFT   169.81 (-2.44%)
FB   182.91 (-2.45%)
GOOGL   1,232.59 (-3.01%)
AMZN   2,314.08 (-2.61%)
CGC   16.74 (-4.51%)
NVDA   291.36 (-1.93%)
BABA   201.15 (-1.25%)
MU   45.31 (+0.07%)
GE   6.80 (+5.75%)
TSLA   769.12 (-3.71%)
AMD   55.51 (-1.73%)
T   30.65 (+0.36%)
ACB   0.76 (+0.00%)
F   5.38 (+4.06%)
GILD   78.67 (-1.54%)
NFLX   403.83 (-4.16%)
BAC   23.89 (+1.79%)
DIS   106.21 (+0.14%)
Starbucks sales fall as virus cripples global operations

Posted on Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 By Dee-Ann Durbin, AP Business Writer

Starbucks said Tuesday that its global sales plunged in the first three months of the year as coronavirus-related shutdowns crippled its global operations.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said 98% of its stores in China have reopened, but many are operating with reduced hours and seating. In the U.S., the company has temporarily closed half of its 8,000 company-owned stores, while 75% of stores in the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada are shuttered.

The company said sales at its established stores fell 10% in the January-March period. It expects conditions to worsen in its fiscal third quarter before moderating later this year. It said it is withdrawing most 2020 financial guidance as a result.

Starbucks' revenue fell 5% to $6 billion in its fiscal second quarter. That beat analysts' estimate of $5.9 billion, according to FactSet.

The company earned $328.4 million for the quarter, down 50.5% from the prior year. Adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share were shy of analysts' estimate of 34 cents. Starbucks' same-store sales decline — which compares sales at stores open at least a year — was also higher than analysts anticipated.

Starbucks shares fell 1% in after-hours trading.


