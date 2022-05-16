Starbucks to cover travel for workers seeking abortions

S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)
S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)
S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)
S&P 500   4,008.91 (-0.37%)
DOW   32,183.77 (-0.04%)
QQQ   300.06 (-0.62%)
AAPL   146.28 (-0.56%)
MSFT   260.10 (-0.39%)
FB   204.49 (+2.96%)
GOOGL   2,294.91 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,230.87 (-1.34%)
TSLA   740.08 (-3.83%)
NVDA   174.84 (-1.25%)
BABA   87.42 (-0.65%)
NIO   14.69 (+2.66%)
AMD   96.11 (+1.04%)
CGC   5.90 (-0.34%)
MU   71.28 (-0.89%)
T   20.04 (+1.01%)
GE   74.91 (-0.19%)
F   13.15 (-2.59%)
DIS   105.86 (-1.37%)
AMC   11.86 (+0.42%)
PFE   50.72 (+1.60%)
PYPL   78.28 (-0.70%)
NFLX   189.69 (+1.09%)

Starbucks to cover travel for workers seeking abortions

Monday, May 16, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Starbucks says it will now offer employees enrolled in its health care plan reimbursement for eligible travel expenses when accessing abortion or gender-affirming procedures, when those services are not available within 100 miles of a worker's home.

The Seattle-based coffee chain said Monday that the benefit will also be available to dependents of employees enrolled in its health care coverage.

More companies are detailing their benefits on abortion care after draft of a Supreme Court opinion leaked that would abolish a nationwide right to abortion.

“Regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality health care," Sara Kelly, Starbucks acting executive vice president of partner resources, wrote in a letter.

Last year more than 60 companies signed a letter in response to a Texas law banning abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, forcing some women to travel out-of-state to access the procedure. Among others, jeans maker Levi Strauss & Co., the online reviews site Yelp, banking giant Citigroup and ride-hailing company Lyft pledged to cover travel costs for employees who have to travel long distances to access an abortion.

Earlier this month Tesla said it would cover travel costs for employees seeking out-of-state abortions.

Should you invest $1,000 in Citigroup right now?

Before you consider Citigroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Citigroup wasn't on the list.

While Citigroup currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Lyft (LYFT)
2.4488 of 5 stars		$19.56-2.2%N/A-8.54Buy$49.96
Citigroup (C)
3.5666 of 5 stars		$47.60-0.1%4.29%5.61Hold$70.48
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.