Steelcase, Darden fall; Lennar, Salesforce rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Steelcase Inc., down 93 cents to $8.31.

The office furniture maker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Lennar Corp., up $1.51 to $77.43.

The homebuilder beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Salesforce Inc., up $2.52 to $150.15.

The business software company gave investors an encouraging long-term financial forecast.

FactSet Research Systems Inc., down $35.70 to $394.75.

The financial data provider reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Darden Restaurants Inc., down $5.83 to $125.45.

The owner of Olive Garden fell short of analysts' forecasts for a key sales measure during its fiscal first quarter.

Credit Suisse Group AG, down 29 cents to $4.71.

The bank is reportedly considering splitting its investment banking operation into three companies.

H.B. Fuller Co., up $1.82 to $61.66.

The adhesives company beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

KB Home, down $1.42 to $26.60.

The homebuilder warned that supply chain problems will impact its fourth quarter financial results.

