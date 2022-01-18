S&P 500   4,577.11 (-1.84%)
DOW   35,368.47 (-1.51%)
QQQ   371.10 (-2.34%)
AAPL   170.09 (-1.72%)
MSFT   303.15 (-2.27%)
FB   319.30 (-3.80%)
GOOGL   2,723.41 (-2.37%)
AMZN   3,180.00 (-1.94%)
TSLA   1,030.47 (-1.82%)
NVDA   259.20 (-3.79%)
BABA   128.45 (-2.37%)
NIO   29.71 (-4.01%)
AMD   131.96 (-3.59%)
CGC   7.76 (-7.62%)
MU   92.87 (-4.61%)
GE   102.90 (-0.25%)
T   27.29 (+0.40%)
F   24.40 (-3.14%)
DIS   151.74 (-0.13%)
AMC   18.78 (-8.70%)
PFE   54.10 (-1.55%)
ACB   5.11 (-7.26%)
BA   224.90 (-0.47%)
Still no deal in Czech, Poland lignite mine dispute

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 | The Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The environment ministers of Poland and the Czech Republic said Tuesday they have made progress but still need to consult on some points in solving a stalemate over a Polish lignite mine the Czech government says is harmful to its citizens who live near the countries' border.

Czech Environment Minister Anna Hubackova and her Polish counterpart, Anna Moskwa, made the comments following a round of talks in Warsaw on solving the dispute over the Turow mine, in Poland's southwestern tip.

The meeting, which Moskwa described as “constructive,” did not bring the hoped-for agreement, Hubackova said, adding that some points still need to be discussed.

It was not immediately clear when or where the next talks would be held.

In September, a top European Union court fined Poland 500,000 euros for each day the mine continues to operate. Poland is refusing to pay the fine and says it cannot close the mine, which supplies a power plant that generates over 7% of the nation’s energy.

The Czech government brought the case to the European Court of Justice, arguing that Poland has ignored its protests and the mine is draining water from Czech villages and causing other environmental harm.

Warsaw hopes an agreement with Prague will end the court case and the fine.

