Stock indexes wobble in morning trading on Wall Street

In this July 9, 2020 file photo, the Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. U.S. stocks edged lower in early trading Tuesday, Dec. 8 as investors worried that rising virus cases will delay a full economic recovery while the world waits for wide distribution of a vaccine. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks wavered between small gains and losses in morning trading Tuesday as investors worry that rising virus cases will delay a full economic recovery while the world waits for wide distribution of a vaccine.
The S&P 500 rose 0.1% and remained just below the record high it set on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71 points, or 0.2%, to 30,141 as of 11:22 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq fell 0.1%.
The U.K. became the first Western country to start a mass vaccination program after British regulators last week authorized the use of a COVID-19 shot developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech. U.S. health regulators have given a positive initial review of that vaccine and a decision to allow its use is expected within days.
But, wide distribution of any vaccine is likely months away. Meanwhile, governments worldwide have been tightening restrictions on businesses in an effort to stem the latest surge in cases.
Investors are also keeping a close eye on Washington. Congress is still stuck in a partisan stalemate over the size and scope of any additional aid to help cushion the financial impact to people and businesses. The economy has been showing signs of a stalled recovery as the virus surge broadens nationally, including slower job growth in the U.S. last month.
Health care stocks made solid gains. Pfizer rose 2.5% and Johnson & Johnson rose 1.8%. Energy companies also rose while crude oil prices only slightly fell. Exxon rose 33%.
Shop-from-home clothing seller Stitch Fix soared 41.8% after reporting a surprise profit in its latest quarter. Etsy jumped 6.9%.
A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending and those that would greatly benefit from a fuller economic reopening fell.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained steady at 0.91% from late Monday.
European markets were mixed. France’s CAC 40 was down less than 0.1%, Germany’s DAX lost 0.2% and the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.2%. Asian markets declined.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave
Ever since the U.S. economy began to re-open (and honestly before that), there was concern over the impending “second wave” of the novel coronavirus. And although the second wave of the virus was not expected to hit until the fall, the concerns have been escalating as case numbers rise in multiple states.
And despite the Trump administration’s vehement statements that the economy would not shut down, we learned on February 25 that Texas was now pausing, and in some cases rolling back, its reopening measures in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
And this is happening as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is now saying that it’s possible that 20 million Americans may have the coronavirus based on a sample of blood tests that are showing who has the antibodies in their system.
For its part, the stock market reacted sharply to the move. It was a move that undoubtedly frustrated many weary investors. In fact, you might be among those that have had just about enough of the Covid-19 market. I understand, I’m there too.
But, institutional investors are forward-looking. And right now, they don’t like what they see. So stocks are having another broad selloff.
However, in the midst of any selloff, there is money to be made. And the good news for investors is that many of the same stocks that were good buys in March are still the stocks to buy right now. And while some of these stocks fit the classic definition of defensive stocks, you’ll find a few genuine growth stocks included on this list as well.
View the "10 Stocks to Buy On Fears of a Second Coronavirus Wave".