Stock tied to Trump media venture soars in another frenzy

S&P 500   4,540.48 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,639.58 (+0.10%)
QQQ   373.45 (-1.01%)
AAPL   149.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   308.52 (-0.72%)
FB   322.00 (-5.81%)
GOOGL   2,728.13 (-3.86%)
TSLA   904.61 (+1.19%)
AMZN   3,343.44 (-2.67%)
NVDA   226.26 (-0.29%)
BABA   177.29 (-0.07%)
NIO   39.03 (-2.35%)
CGC   13.40 (-4.56%)
GE   103.85 (+0.68%)
AMD   119.74 (+0.34%)
MU   67.49 (-1.68%)
T   25.56 (-0.78%)
F   16.37 (-1.09%)
ACB   7.12 (-3.39%)
DIS   168.85 (-1.45%)
PFE   42.84 (-0.05%)
BA   212.80 (-0.72%)
AMC   36.50 (-6.98%)
S&P 500   4,540.48 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,639.58 (+0.10%)
QQQ   373.45 (-1.01%)
AAPL   149.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   308.52 (-0.72%)
FB   322.00 (-5.81%)
GOOGL   2,728.13 (-3.86%)
TSLA   904.61 (+1.19%)
AMZN   3,343.44 (-2.67%)
NVDA   226.26 (-0.29%)
BABA   177.29 (-0.07%)
NIO   39.03 (-2.35%)
CGC   13.40 (-4.56%)
GE   103.85 (+0.68%)
AMD   119.74 (+0.34%)
MU   67.49 (-1.68%)
T   25.56 (-0.78%)
F   16.37 (-1.09%)
ACB   7.12 (-3.39%)
DIS   168.85 (-1.45%)
PFE   42.84 (-0.05%)
BA   212.80 (-0.72%)
AMC   36.50 (-6.98%)
S&P 500   4,540.48 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,639.58 (+0.10%)
QQQ   373.45 (-1.01%)
AAPL   149.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   308.52 (-0.72%)
FB   322.00 (-5.81%)
GOOGL   2,728.13 (-3.86%)
TSLA   904.61 (+1.19%)
AMZN   3,343.44 (-2.67%)
NVDA   226.26 (-0.29%)
BABA   177.29 (-0.07%)
NIO   39.03 (-2.35%)
CGC   13.40 (-4.56%)
GE   103.85 (+0.68%)
AMD   119.74 (+0.34%)
MU   67.49 (-1.68%)
T   25.56 (-0.78%)
F   16.37 (-1.09%)
ACB   7.12 (-3.39%)
DIS   168.85 (-1.45%)
PFE   42.84 (-0.05%)
BA   212.80 (-0.72%)
AMC   36.50 (-6.98%)
S&P 500   4,540.48 (-0.20%)
DOW   35,639.58 (+0.10%)
QQQ   373.45 (-1.01%)
AAPL   149.03 (-0.30%)
MSFT   308.52 (-0.72%)
FB   322.00 (-5.81%)
GOOGL   2,728.13 (-3.86%)
TSLA   904.61 (+1.19%)
AMZN   3,343.44 (-2.67%)
NVDA   226.26 (-0.29%)
BABA   177.29 (-0.07%)
NIO   39.03 (-2.35%)
CGC   13.40 (-4.56%)
GE   103.85 (+0.68%)
AMD   119.74 (+0.34%)
MU   67.49 (-1.68%)
T   25.56 (-0.78%)
F   16.37 (-1.09%)
ACB   7.12 (-3.39%)
DIS   168.85 (-1.45%)
PFE   42.84 (-0.05%)
BA   212.80 (-0.72%)
AMC   36.50 (-6.98%)

Stock tied to Trump media venture soars in another frenzy

Friday, October 22, 2021 | Stan Choe, AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The company planning to bring President Donald Trump’s new media venture to the stock market soared further on Friday amid another frenzy of trading.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. nearly tripled in the first minute of trading before it was temporarily halted. It then gave up a chunk of those gains and was sitting on a 93.3% gain at $88.78, as of noon. Eastern time. In the morning, it climbed as high as $175.

A day before, the stock more than quadrupled to $45.50 from $9.96 after it said it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The new venture, with Trump as its chairman, aims to challenge Facebook, Twitter and even Disney’s streaming video service.

Experts are split on the company’s prospects, and the deal announcing its merger with Digital World Acquisition was unusual in how few details it offered investors. But the surge in its price indicates some investors are betting on it to be popular.

Some investors appear to be believers in Trump's ideology, while others see a chance for the company to quickly gain a big audience. A big chunk of investors, though, appeared simply to be grabbing a chance for a quick buck.

Several threads on Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, where millions of traders share their successes and failures, had users bragging about how much money they made by jumping in and out of Digital World Acquisition Corp. Others were asking if they should listen to the fear they were feeling of missing out.

Trading in the stock was so furious, and swings in its price were so sharp, that it was temporarily halted at least 12 times through the morning.

Digital World Acquisition is a special-purpose acquisition company, something that's typically called a SPAC or “blank-check” company. It's sitting on a little less than $300 million of cash that it raised in its own initial public offering, before it went looking for a company to acquire.

SPACs can offer privately held companies a quicker and easier way to get their stocks on an exchange, by merging with them. They were wildly popular earlier this year, but activity had been receding as regulatory scrutiny on them and interest in them dimmed, at least until Wednesday's Trump-related announcement.

Ít can be difficult for skeptical investors to bet that a SPAC's price will fall, a move called “shorting,” said Michael Ohlrogge, an assistant professor of law at New York University who has researched SPACs. With few short sellers, that can remove a force pushing a stock's price down, allowing it to jump even higher than it would otherwise.

“Overall, I think it's a big difficulty because it leads to their prices being inflated,” Ohlrogge said.

All the action in Digital World Acquisition's stock is happening before investors have even had a chance to see a proxy statement, which will give details about the merger and possibly about how Trump Media & Technology Group will operate.

The last time Trump ran a publicly traded company, it didn’t end up well for investors. His casino company, Trump Entertainment Resorts, lost hundreds of millions of dollars over more than a dozen years and filed for bankruptcy several times, socking shareholders with big losses. Trump fared better. He took in $82 million in fees, salary and bonuses over the same period, according to Fortune magazine.

___

AP Writer Bernard Condon contributed.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Avoid Government Regulation

As if investing in the tech sector did not carry enough risk, there’s a new threat to the tech part of your portfolio. There is a growing sense that the United States Congress will seek to regulate some of the largest tech companies.

At this point, it looks like several of the FAANG stocks (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet/Google) may be the initial targets. Some regulation, particularly regarding data security and privacy – not to mention censorship - would be welcome. But we all know it’s not likely to stop there.

What will more extreme regulation look like? If the most vocal members of Congress hold sway, some of these companies may get broken up or face utility-like regulation. From an investment standpoint, it just adds uncertainty.

The good news is that the tech sector encompasses many companies that are likely to avoid government regulation. With areas like cybersecurity, support for remote work, and mobile gaming to continue to pick up steam, there are other areas that can help boost your portfolio.

And in this special presentation, we’ll give you seven of our picks for tech stocks that will avoid government regulation.

View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Avoid Government Regulation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.