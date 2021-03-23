Stocks are little changed in early trading, bond yields fall

In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a building. Banks and energy stocks are leading major U.S. indexes mostly lower in the early going on Wall Street, while gains for some Big Tech companies like Microsoft nudged the Nasdaq slightly higher. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Stocks were little changed early trading Tuesday, as a drop in bond yields was pushing down shares of banks and energy companies. Big technology companies, which benefit from lower bond yields, were slightly positive.
The S&P 500 was down less than 0.1% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Nasdaq Composite was down 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was effectively unchanged.
Energy prices were moving sharply lower on Tuesday, with the price of oil falling 3% to $59.51 a barrel in early trading. Energy prices have been steadily climbing this year until recently, as the global economy recovers and oil demand worldwide increases while production still remains constrained. The drop in oil prices could be attributed to some additional coronavirus lockdowns in Europe.
Marathon Oil was down 4%, Hess Corp. was down 2% and Occidental Petroleum was down 1.5%.
Another drop in long-term bond yields was pulling bank stocks slightly lower. Lower yields mean lower interest rates on loans such as mortgages, and weaker profits for banks. The KBW Bank Index of the 24 largest banks was down 0.3% in early trading.
The yield of the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.65%. The yield was well above 1.70% last week, which had put some pressure on the stock market.
Investors continue to be focused on the future outlook for the U.S. economy as millions of Americans get vaccinated every day. Investors are wavering between optimism that coronavirus vaccines that might allow business and travel to return to normal and fears of higher inflation after struggling economies were flooded with credit and government spending.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that while the economy was improving, a recovery is “far from complete.” In testimony to Congress, he said the Fed “will continue to provide the economy the support it needs for as long as it takes.”
Investors have been reassured by Powell’s comment earlier that the Fed’s key interest rate will be kept near zero through 2023 even as inflation is forecast to pick up.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
University endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, and other institutional investors pour money into a group of 13 elite stocks.
These institutional investors don't get easily swayed by hot stocks that are popular with retail investors. You probably won't see a Tesla or a SnapChat in this group because institutional investors know that these "popular kid" stocks almost always aren't great investments. However, you will find some excellent companies on this list backed by real earnings and real fundamentals.
We had to comb through every 13D and 13F filing that institutional investors have filed with the SEC in the last quarter to identify these stocks. After reviewing more than 5,000 filings, we have identified 13 companies that institutional investors have been buying left. Big money investors are pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into these stocks.
View the "13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying".