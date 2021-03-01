Stocks climb more than 2% as investors get back to buying

American flags hang outside of the New York Stock Exchange, in this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo. Stocks are higher across the board in early trading on Wall Street as bond yields ease lower following several weeks of shooting higher. Traders were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate. The S&P 500 was up 1.5% in the early going Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders work on the floor, Monday, March 1, 2021. Stocks are rising across the board on Wall Street as traders welcomed a move lower in long-term interest rates in the bond market. Investors were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, specialist Dilip Patel, center, works with traders on the floor, Monday, March 1, 2021. Stocks are rising across the board on Wall Street as traders welcomed a move lower in long-term interest rates in the bond market. Investors were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Robert Charmak works on the floor, Monday, March 1, 2021. Stocks are rising across the board on Wall Street as traders welcomed a move lower in long-term interest rates in the bond market. Investors were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Ashley Lara works on the floor, Monday, March 1, 2021. Stocks are rising across the board on Wall Street as traders welcomed a move lower in long-term interest rates in the bond market. Investors were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)
Stocks are rising across the board on Wall Street Monday, on pace for the market's best day in nearly nine months as traders welcome a move lower in long-term interest rates as a recent surge in U.S. bond yields eases. Investors are also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill advanced to the Senate.
The S&P 500 climbed 2.5% as of 3:19 p.m. Eastern., clawing back most of its losses from last week and on track for its best day since June 5.
More than 95% of the stocks in the benchmark index were higher, with technology, financial and industrial companies among those driving the rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 665 points, or 2.2%, to 31,600 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 3%.
Smaller company stocks continued to outgain the broader market, a sign that investors are feeling more confident about the economy's prospects for growth. The Russell 2000 index was up 3.6%.
Much of the focus on Wall Street is on the bond market, where Treasury yields were headed lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.45% after going as high as 1.5% last week, the highest level in more than a year. Higher interest rates can slow the economy and discourage borrowing, so Wall Street gets jittery when there's a big surge in rates.
“It moved really fast, the interest rate rise, and now it’s sort of leveling out so people are relieved that it’s not continuing to move up at a really fast pace,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments.
Bond yields, which influence interest rates on mortgages and many other kinds of loans, have been steadily climbing much of the year, as investors have bet that vaccination efforts and more government stimulus will lead to strong economic growth this year. However, along with strong economic growth comes concerns of inflation.
A handful high-level officials with the Federal Reserve will make speeches this week, which will give investors additional information on how concerned the nation's central bank is about the economy and inflation. Lael Brainard, an advocate for looser monetary policies, will give a monetary policy speech on Tuesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give a speech on Thursday.
The House of Representatives approved Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill on Friday and it now goes to the Senate for approval. The bill infuses cash across the struggling economy to individuals, businesses, schools, states and cities battered by COVID-19.
The stimulus bill would include yet another round of one-time payments to most Americans, including an expansion of other refundable tax credits like the child tax credit, and additional aid to state and local governments to combat the pandemic.
Johnson & Johnson rose 0.7% after the Food and Drug Administration gave approval for the company's own coronavirus vaccine, one that does not require extensive refrigeration like the ones made by Moderna and Pfizer.
Technology and financial companies made some of the biggest gains. Apple surged 5% and Citigroup rose 6.1%. Companies that rely on consumer spending also fared well. Etsy jumped 11.6% and cosmetics retailer Ulta Beauty gained 5.1%.
Industrial companies, including airlines beaten down by the virus pandemic, also helped boost the broader market. American Airlines rose 1.1%.
Investors will get several big economic reports this week, including February's jobs report on Friday. On Monday a report on manufacturing came in better than expectations, and new orders also came in better than expected.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
There are now more than 50 publicly-traded companies operating in the cannabis industry. Most of these companies aren't directly growing and selling marijuana themselves, but they do stand to benefit greatly as more states legalize the sale and possession of marijuana. Some of these marijuana stocks are media companies. Others are privately studying the medical uses of marijuana. Yet others are providing tools and software for marijuana growers. As more cannabis companies file IPOs and enter the stock market, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to identify which marijuana stocks will truly benefit from the cannabis boom.
Our subscribers have begun digging through these companies, checking out their financials, business models and long-term growth prospects. They know that some "marijuana stocks" are just empty shell companies that deserve to be penny stocks, but they also recognize there are some legitimate and growing companies that truly stand to benefit from the green rush. As a group, they have added 10 different cannabis stocks to their watchlists and are actively investing in them. More than 1,400 MarketBeat subscribers are now following our top-trending cannabis company.
This slide show lists the 12 pot stocks that MarketBeat subscribers are have added to their watchlists and are actively monitoring.
View the "12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now".