S&P 500   4,560.65 (+0.35%)
DOW   35,740.74 (+0.18%)
QQQ   376.08 (+0.53%)
AAPL   148.28 (-0.28%)
MSFT   307.96 (-0.39%)
FB   323.95 (-0.20%)
GOOGL   2,739.57 (-0.43%)
TSLA   972.31 (+6.88%)
AMZN   3,303.72 (-0.95%)
NVDA   230.59 (+1.47%)
BABA   175.17 (-1.42%)
NIO   40.66 (+4.58%)
CGC   13.28 (-0.75%)
GE   105.58 (+1.47%)
AMD   121.53 (+1.43%)
MU   68.78 (+1.88%)
T   25.43 (-0.24%)
F   16.12 (-0.98%)
ACB   7.11 (+0.57%)
DIS   170.55 (+0.67%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.72%)
BA   212.41 (-0.26%)
AMC   37.67 (+2.92%)
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street ahead of tech earnings

Monday, October 25, 2021 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


A man walks his dog past the Fearless Girl statue outside the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in New York. Stocks are drifting mostly lower in early trading on Wall Street as investors look ahead to another big week of earnings reports, this time from major technology companies including Facebook and Apple. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% early Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, file)

Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to another busy week of earnings reports.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 11:08 a.m. Eastern and the index had slightly more gainers than losers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59 points, or 0.2%, to 35,735 and the Nasdaq rose 0.5%.

Major indexes are coming off of three weeks of gains as investors shift their focus to the latest round of corporate report cards. Nearly 25% of companies in the benchmark S&P 500 have reported their latest quarterly results and have notched overall profit growth of 32%. The results have so far beat analysts' expectations as of the end of June for 23% growth, according to FactSet.

A mix of companies that rely on direct consumer spending for services and goods gained ground. Tesla jumped 5.9% after Hertz said it would order 100,000 electric vehicles from the company.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 1.8% and natural gas prices jumped 8.8%, which helped send energy stocks higher. Occidental Petroleum rose 4.2%.

Health care stocks and communications companies fell.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.63% from 1.65% late Friday.

Investors face a heavy week of earnings from technology and communications companies, two areas that have prospered throughout the virus pandemic.

Social media behemoth Facebook reports its results after the market closes Monday. The company reports earnings as it faces pressure from Congress over how it regulates divisive and misleading content.

Google's parent, Alphabet, will report its latest results on Tuesday, along with Microsoft and Twitter. Apple will report its results on Thursday.

Internet retail giant Amazon will report its results on Thursday and investors will likely be looking for any insight on shipping delays and the potential impact on operations heading into the holiday shopping season.

Retailers and a wide range of other companies have been dealing with increasing costs because of higher raw materials prices and shipping delays as demand outpaces supply. Many have already warned that the higher costs will hurt operations, but analysts are watching closely to see whether those costs result in higher prices for consumers that could eventually crimp spending.

Wall Street will get another update on the consumer sentiment Tuesday when the Conference Board releases its Consumer Confidence Index for October.

European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mostly higher.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)2.4$972.31+6.9%N/A506.41Hold$685.48
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

