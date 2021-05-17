Stocks fall in early trading on Wall Street as Big Tech lags





Stocks fell in early trading on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off of its worst weekly decline since February.

Big Tech stocks were the heaviest weights pulling the major indexes lower. The sector has been responsible for big swings in either direction over the last few weeks as investors weigh the impact of rising inflation and a broad economic recovery. Less risky sectors, including utilities and a range of companies that focus on household staples were doing better than most of the market.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.4% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121 points, or 0.4%, to 34,260 and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%.

Apple fell 1.3% and Microsoft fell 1.5%, while several chipmakers also slipped.

AT&T rose 4.7% and Discovery gained 3.6% after the companies announced a $43 billion deal that will combine several major media and streaming entertainment businesses. The new company combines AT&T's CNN and HBO channels with Discovery's Food Network and HGTV.

Steelmakers got a boost from the suspension of key measures in a tariff dispute between the U.S. and European Union. Nucor rose 1.8% and United States Steel rose 1.4%.

Crude oil prides rose and helped lift several energy companies. Exxon Mobil rose 0.6%,

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.64% from 1.63% late Friday.

European markets were mostly lower and Asian markets ended mixed.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target United States Steel (X) 1.3 $25.78 +1.1% 0.16% -2.54 Hold $21.86

There are people who will say the day of set it and forget it retirement accounts are over. But it’s a narrative we’ve heard before. The truth is the formula for saving for and enjoying a comfortable retirement, like the formula for weight loss, hasn’t really changed. A lot depends on whether an individual has the discipline to see it through.Dividend stocks remain one of the core elements of a retirement portfolio. As individuals near retirement the ability to reinvest dividends allows for a greater total return. And once individuals need to live off their portfolio, the dividends provide a source of income without having to tap their principal.However, not all dividend stocks are the same and many investors get sucked in by the allure of a high-yield dividend stock. But what you’re really looking for are companies with a history of increasing its dividend. The ability to increase a dividend over time illustrates that the company has a business model that can hold up regardless of how the broader economy is performing.In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that individuals can buy today to capture a stable, recurring dividend.