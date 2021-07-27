Stocks fall in morning trading, easing off record highs





Stocks fell in morning trading Tuesday and pulled back from their latest record highs as investors continued monitoring corporate earnings reports.

Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and how the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for low interest rates. The central bank is meeting Tuesday and will release its latest statement on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 9:59 a.m. The benchmark index reached a new record high on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 144 points, or 0.4%, to 34,991 and the Nasdaq fell 0.6%.

Banks were among the biggest losers as bond yields fell. They rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.24% from 1.27% late Monday. Bank of America fell 1.4%.

Long-term bond yields have eased off from their sharp rise earlier in the year, but Wall Street is still worried about inflation. Wednesday's report from the Fed could give investors more clues about the central bank's level of concern and when it might start reducing its monthly bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low.

Investors considered a mixed bag of earnings from several large companies. UPS slumped 7.6% after its revenue for the latest quarter fell short of analysts’ forecasts. Wall Street brushed off seemingly solid results from several other companies. Tesla fell 1.5% and industrial conglomerate 3M fell 2.2%, despite reporting solid financial results.

Apple and Microsoft will release their latest results after the market closes.

The broad declines in the U.S. follow more drops in China, where a regulatory clampdown on various companies is spooking investors. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 4.2% and the Shanghai Composite lost 2.5%.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Tesla (TSLA) 1.4 $634.72 -3.5% N/A 634.72 Hold $523.48

For the better part of the last year, Congress has had “big tech” in its crosshairs. But the reasons why largely depend on what side of the aisle a particular individual was on.On the one hand, there are politicians who are concerned about the role that technology companies play in restricting the free flow of information. On the other hand, there are politicians that are concerned about these companies' stranglehold on competitors and innovation.But big tech scored an important, albeit not final, victory in late June. At that time, a U.S. judge dismissed two separate complaints against Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). The question in front of the judge was whether Facebook held a monopoly on social media. Due to a surge in the company’s stock price after the ruling, Facebook became a member of the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. While big tech companies will remain under the Congressional microscope, there’s no denying that investors are looking at the ruling as a signal to rotate back into tech stocks. And that’s the focus of this presentation. What tech stocks should you be buying as anti-trust pressure eases?It would be easy to start and end the list with the FAANG stocks. After all, the motto “Keep it Simple Stupid” comes to mind. There are simply those companies that offer products that are changing our lives now and will continue to do so in the future. And furthermore, customers will continue to pay for their products.And I do have a couple of these stocks on my list. But the bulk of the stocks on this list are less expensive alternatives to at least one of the FAANG stocks. It doesn’t mean they’re superior companies, but a rising tide tends to lift all boats. And that means these companies have a large upside and you can purchase the stocks for a lot less.