Stocks fall in morning trading, holding near record highs

In this Nov. 16, 2020 file photo a man wearing a mask passes the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are wavering in early trading on Wall Street, holding the market near record highs it set earlier in the week. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% early Wednesday, April 7, 2021, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2%. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Stocks edged lower on Wall Street in morning trading Wednesday, easing further from their record highs as investors remain cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery.
Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19. The vaccines are helping to fuel a recovery, but the virus is still very much a threat as variants are discovered and threaten additional lockdowns.
The S&P 500 was down 0.1% as of 11:39 a.m. Eastern. Nearly three-fourths of the companies in the benchmark index were lower, with industrials, materials and health care stocks among the decliners. Those losses kept gains in technology, communication and other companies in check. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 68 points, or 0.2%, to 33,361, while the Nasdaq slid 0.2%.
Bond yields fell after heading higher in the early going. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.64% from 1.65% late Tuesday. Rising yields have raised some concerns about inflation and its potential to stunt the economic recovery.
Traders will be looking ahead to the release later in the day of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting on interest rate policy to watch for clues about the Fed’s thinking about the economy and how long it might wait before eventually raising rates.
The broader market has been mostly subdued since the S&P 500 reached another record high on Monday. Stocks within the index are just about evenly split between gainers and losers.
Analysts expect the recovery to continue, but they also expect the market remain choppy as investors shift money to companies and industries that stand to benefit from as the pandemic eases.
Carnival, which essentially shut down during the pandemic, rose 3.8% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500. Other cruise line operators also gained ground as they plan to restart operations.
In Europe, France's CAC 40 edged 0.1% higher, Germany's DAX fell 0.2%, and Britain's FTSE rose 1%. Markets in Asia were mixed.
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
There are more than 500 national retailers traded on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. Given the sheer number of big box stores, warehouse clubs, restaurant chains, and other retail stores listed on public markets, it can be hard to identify which retailers will outperform the market.
Fortunately, some of Wall Street's top analysts have already done most of the work for us.
Every year, analysts issue approximately 4,200 distinct recommendations for retail companies. Analysts may not always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firms are giving "strong-buy" and "buy" ratings to the same retailer.
This slide show lists the 8 retail companies with the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul".