S&P 500   4,466.46 (+1.47%)
DOW   35,008.21 (+1.28%)
QQQ   353.58 (+1.75%)
AAPL   171.12 (+1.33%)
MSFT   299.07 (+1.38%)
FB   218.12 (+0.19%)
GOOGL   2,739.95 (+1.09%)
AMZN   3,122.71 (+0.62%)
TSLA   917.00 (+4.71%)
NVDA   257.42 (+6.08%)
BABA   125.08 (+2.59%)
NIO   25.03 (+5.21%)
AMD   115.67 (+1.23%)
CGC   8.64 (+2.61%)
MU   93.81 (+4.40%)
GE   100.36 (+3.89%)
T   24.27 (+0.91%)
F   17.85 (+2.23%)
DIS   153.75 (+1.92%)
AMC   18.28 (+2.99%)
PFE   49.52 (-0.56%)
ACB   4.57 (+5.54%)
BA   217.97 (+3.78%)
Stocks gain ground, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease

Tuesday, February 15, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


A U.S. flag waves outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening higher and crude oil prices are falling Tuesday, Feb. 15, as investors welcomed early signs that tensions appear to be easing in Ukraine. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed early signs that tensions appear to be easing in Ukraine.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. Roughly 90% of stocks within the benchmark index notched gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 325 points, or 0.9%, to 34,896 and the Nasdaq rose 1.7%.

Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending led the gains. Apple rose 1.3%, Amazon rose 1% and Nike rose 2.5%.

Bond yields continued rising. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.03% from 1.99% late Monday. The gains helped lift banks, which rely on higher bond yields to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans. JPMorgan Chase rose 1.6%.

Treasury yields have been gaining ground throughout 2022 as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve to start raising interest rates to fight rising inflation. The central bank is expected to start raising rates in March and traders see a 61% chance for a first hike of half a percentage point, double the traditional move.

U.S. benchmark crude oil prices slumped 4.7%. Oil prices have been volatile amid tensions over Russia potentially invading neighboring Ukraine. Some of that tension was relieved Tuesday after Russia said some troops would be returning to military bases, though it didn’t specifically say the troops pulling back were part of those amassed on Ukraine’s border.

Russia is a major energy producer and military action that disrupts supplies could jolt markets and global industries.

European markets, which have been sensitive to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, were higher.

The concerns on Wall Street over the potential conflict were piled on to a long list of threats for the broader financial markets and global economy that include persistently rising inflation's impact on businesses and consumers. A report from the Labor Department on Tuesday showed that wholesale inflation surged again in January, rising 9.7% from a year earlier.

The rising costs have been crimping operations for a wide range of businesses and prompting many to raise prices on finished goods from clothing to food. That has raised concerns that consumers could eventually pull back on spending, therefore hurting economic growth. Investors will get an update on retail sales on Wednesday when the Commerce Department releases its January report.

Investors also have their eye on the latest round of corporate earnings, including Airbnb late Tuesday, DoorDash on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday.


