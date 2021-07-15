Stocks mixed in early trading, with economy in focus

Thursday, July 15, 2021 | The Associated Press

Robert Charmak
Trader Robert Charmak works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, July 12, 2021. Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% in the early going Thursday, July 15 and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Stocks were modestly lower in early trading Thursday, pulling major indexes a bit further below the record highs they marked at the beginning of the week. Investors continue to be focused on where the economy is headed as the pandemic wanes and also on the latest company earnings reports.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was down less than 0.1%. The S&P 500 is mostly unchanged for the week while the Nasdaq is down 0.5%.

More companies are reporting their quarterly results. Progressive sank 5% after the insurance company’s results fell far short of analysts’ forecasts. Traders had little reaction to results from Morgan Stanley, which reported a 10% rise in quarterly profits from a year earlier.

A larger bulk of companies will start reporting next week, when earnings season gets into full swing.

American International Group, better known as AIG, rose 3% after the insurance company reached a deal with Blackstone Group to help manage some of its life insurance assets.

Traders will also be closely watching a second day of testimony before Congress by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell suggested in testimony to a House committee Wednesday that inflation will likely remain elevated, but eventually moderate, reinforcing the central bank's position that rising inflation is a temporary impact from the recovering economy.

Investors also got a report from the Labor Department showed that unemployment claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000, the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.34% from 1.35% the day before.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index


7 Sports Betting Stocks That Will Shine Beyond March Madness

One of the many consequences of the novel coronavirus was the shutdown of live sports. For sports-minded individuals, one of the events that were missed the most was the NCAA Basketball Tournament affectionately known as March Madness.

But in addition to missing the entertainment that sports provide, cities and states realized, if they didn’t already, that sports are an economic necessity.

Live sports may also be a key to their post-pandemic future. But this goes beyond hotels and restaurants.

Sports betting has become big business. Currently, 25 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting either by statute or by ballot initiative. That list is likely to grow. Many states face budget deficits and want to legalize sports betting for the revenue that it could receive.

And this is about more than allowing gamblers to place bets via a sportsbook in a casino. The real driver for this is mobile sports betting. According to the American Gaming Association, over 47 million people are expected to place bets during the NCAA basketball tournament, with approximately one-third of those bets (17.8 million) being placed online.

To help you take advantage of this still-emerging trend, we’ve put together this special presentation. Here we’ll highlight seven sports betting stocks that should generate significant revenue during March Madness and beyond.

View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks That Will Shine Beyond March Madness".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Morgan Stanley (MS)1.9$93.54+1.2%1.50%12.28Buy$86.89
American International Group (AIG)2.2$47.78+3.0%2.68%-10.64Hold$47.91
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.