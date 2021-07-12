Stocks open mixed on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports

Monday, July 12, 2021 | The Associated Press


A currency trader walks by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 12, 2021. Asian stock markets rose Monday after Wall Street hit a high despite jitters about the spread of the coronavirus's delta variant as investors looked ahead to U.S. earnings reports. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Stocks are wobbling between small gains and losses in the early going on Wall Street Monday as investors look ahead to a wave of earnings reports from big U.S. companies coming out this week. Major banks get things started on Tuesday as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs put out their results for the three months ended in June. Bank stocks were broadly lower in early trading, as were industrial companies. The S&P 500 was little changed after the first few minutes of trading, while the Nasdaq was up less than 0.1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.35%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

BEIJING (AP) — European markets opened lower Monday and Asian stocks advanced after Wall Street hit a new high. Investors were looking ahead to U.S. earnings reports.

London and Frankfurt declined while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong closed higher.

Investors have swung between optimism about an economic recovery and unease about the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus. They appear to be less worried lately as governments step up vaccination campaigns.

“Wall Street shrugged off ‘delta variant’ concerns,” Mizuho Bank said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London fell 0.6% to 7,075.75 and the DAX in Frankfurt lost less than 0.1% to 15,682.92. The CAC in Paris sank 0.3% to 6,508.93.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 future was down 0.2% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.3%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 1.1% to a record, rebounding from the previous day’s loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% to a record. The Nasdaq composite added 1%.

On Monday in Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% to 3,547.84 after China's central bank reduced the level of reserves commercial banks must hold, freeing up money for lending. That followed signs China’s economic rebound might be weakening.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo surged 2.2% to 28,569.02 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 27,515.24.

The Kospi in Seoul advanced 0.9% to 3,246.47 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.8% to 7,333.50.

India's Sensex lost 0.2% to 52,282.88. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced.

Over the weekend, the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, told investors to prepare for new guidance on monetary policy after the bank’s July 22 meeting. But she gave no indication whether the bank would start winding down stimulus.

The Federal Reserve jolted investors earlier by moving up the possible start of interest rate hikes to late 2023 instead of the following year. It said its board members have started to discuss when and how to wind down bond purchases that inject money into capital markets.

This week, U.S. banks are due to report earnings as major companies begin announcing quarterly results. Analysts expect another strong quarter for Wall Street, due to the improving economy and fewer Americans defaulting on loans.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 87 cents to $73.69 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.62 on Friday to $74.56. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 86 cents to $74.69. It advanced $1.43 the previous session to $75.55.

The dollar declined to 110.09 yen from Friday's 110.17 yen. The euro retreated to $1.1873 from $1.1875.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?


7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Keep Your Portfolio On Trend

The growing acceptance of cryptocurrency is beginning to make mainstream investors rethink their idea of “store of value.” The trendy possibilities of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and any of the dozens of altcoins that exist on the blockchain are trending like the latest fashion.

However, the thing about fashion is that the more things change the more things stay the same. Just like the simple black dress that won’t go out of fashion, the same can be said for precious metals stocks. One way to think about it would be to say that the existence of a growing cryptocurrency market doesn’t change the value of precious metals.

Precious metals have long been known to be a safe-haven asset in times of market volatility and economic crisis. In fact, during the Covid-19 pandemic, gold prices surged about 30% breaking the $2,000 mark for the first time in its history. This was at a time when the prices of many cryptocurrencies were falling.

And precious metals have also been seen as a hedge against inflation, which seems like more of a certainty with the Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep interest rates at historically low rates into 2023.

Whether you’re looking to take your first steps at crafting a precious metals portfolio or if you want to fine-tune the one you have, we believe this special presentation is a good place to start your research. We’ve identified seven precious metals stocks that look to retain their allure in 2021.

View the "7 Precious Metals Stocks That Will Keep Your Portfolio On Trend".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)2.2$156.39+0.4%2.30%12.42Buy$158.65
The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)1.8$376.11+1.2%1.33%8.07Buy$388.70
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.