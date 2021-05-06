Stocks rise as tech, bank gains offset healthcare slide









Stocks rose in afternoon trading Thursday, as gains by technology companies offset falling healthcare stocks.

Investors are still digesting the latest corporate earnings and turning their attention to job growth as the the U.S. pushes on with its economic recovery. Job growth has been one of the keys to a sustained economic recovery, but it has been lagging behind other areas of the economy such as retail sales and consumer confidence.

“Continued job gains through the year are going to be important to continue to move things ahead,” said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D.A. Davidson.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.2% as of 1:50 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166 points, or 0.5% to 34,397 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.3%.

Healthcare stocks fell broadly after news last night that the White House supports waiving intellectual property rights for coronavirus vaccines to help immunize poorer countries faster. But that slide was countered by solid gains from technology companies and banks.

Shares of drugmaker Moderna lost 0.3% after the company reported its first-ever quarterly profit, helped by the company's coronavirus vaccine. The drop was largely tied to the news from the White House, as shares of other drug companies like Pfizer and Merck also fell.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were relatively unchanged by the news, partly because J&J has other businesses like Band-Aids, the pain reliever Tylenol and its baby products franchise.

Investors remain focused on corporate earnings, with results from Wall Street Journal publisher News Corp after the closing bell, and results from Cigna, Equifax and insurance giant AIG on Friday. Of the S&P 500 companies reporting so far, 84% topped analysts’ expectations, according to FactSet.

Investors’ attention is turning to Friday’s jobs report for April. Economists expect the data to show employers hired 975,000 workers last month as the economy accelerated out of the pandemic and vaccines rolled out nationwide. The unemployment rate is expected to drop to 5.8% from 6%.

There have already been signs that the labor market is improving. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits last week fell to a pandemic low of 498,000. The payroll processing company ADP said Wednesday that private employers hired 742,000 workers last month.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.5 $166.90 -0.1% 2.42% 26.24 Buy $185.70 Pfizer (PFE) 2.1 $38.91 -2.7% 4.01% 25.10 Hold $38.57 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 2.4 $77.33 -0.5% 3.36% 17.11 Buy $97.22 American International Group (AIG) 2.6 $49.40 +1.1% 2.59% -8.49 Hold $45.08 News (NWSA) 1.6 $25.79 -1.3% 0.78% -15.08 Buy $25.75 Cigna (CI) 2.6 $255.66 -1.1% 1.56% 17.93 Buy $261.81

If you’re an investor that likes to go with the “hot hand,” then they don’t get much hotter than Cathie Wood. The founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management delivered returns of over 100% in all five of her firm’s exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2020.The names of her funds showcase some of the hottest emerging growth trends in the market: financial technology (fintech), genomic revolution, innovation, autonomous technology/robotics, and next generation internet.As you would expect, these funds contain some of the hottest growth stocks from the past year. And in the aftermath of the tech selloff, Wood is not backing away. In fact, she’s doubling down on her strategy. It might not be exactly a matter of being greedy while others are fearful; perhaps more like being prepared while others are distracted.But the other thing about Wood’s selections is that many of them are not obscure names. These are companies that were among the hottest names in 2020. Wood simply believes that they still have room to run. And that’s one reason you should consider making them a part of your portfolio.In this special presentation, we’re giving you just seven of the stocks that Cathie Wood is buying or has bought recently. We’ve attempted to pick out at least one stock from each of the ARK ETFs. As with any investment decision, it’s important that you perform your own research before making a decision.