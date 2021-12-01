Stocks rise as Wall Street's wild omicron ride continues

S&P 500   4,631.90 (+1.42%)
DOW   34,829.69 (+1.00%)
QQQ   399.54 (+1.45%)
AAPL   169.29 (+2.41%)
MSFT   337.81 (+2.18%)
FB   322.67 (-0.55%)
GOOGL   2,905.02 (+2.36%)
AMZN   3,546.55 (+1.13%)
TSLA   1,152.57 (+0.68%)
NVDA   331.83 (+1.55%)
BABA   127.34 (-0.15%)
NIO   40.36 (+3.14%)
CGC   10.67 (-0.37%)
AMD   158.30 (-0.04%)
GE   95.72 (+0.77%)
MU   88.01 (+4.77%)
T   22.80 (-0.13%)
F   20.29 (+5.73%)
DIS   145.93 (+0.71%)
ACB   6.41 (-0.16%)
PFE   53.95 (+0.41%)
AMC   33.92 (-0.06%)
BA   196.75 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   4,631.90 (+1.42%)
DOW   34,829.69 (+1.00%)
QQQ   399.54 (+1.45%)
AAPL   169.29 (+2.41%)
MSFT   337.81 (+2.18%)
FB   322.67 (-0.55%)
GOOGL   2,905.02 (+2.36%)
AMZN   3,546.55 (+1.13%)
TSLA   1,152.57 (+0.68%)
NVDA   331.83 (+1.55%)
BABA   127.34 (-0.15%)
NIO   40.36 (+3.14%)
CGC   10.67 (-0.37%)
AMD   158.30 (-0.04%)
GE   95.72 (+0.77%)
MU   88.01 (+4.77%)
T   22.80 (-0.13%)
F   20.29 (+5.73%)
DIS   145.93 (+0.71%)
ACB   6.41 (-0.16%)
PFE   53.95 (+0.41%)
AMC   33.92 (-0.06%)
BA   196.75 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   4,631.90 (+1.42%)
DOW   34,829.69 (+1.00%)
QQQ   399.54 (+1.45%)
AAPL   169.29 (+2.41%)
MSFT   337.81 (+2.18%)
FB   322.67 (-0.55%)
GOOGL   2,905.02 (+2.36%)
AMZN   3,546.55 (+1.13%)
TSLA   1,152.57 (+0.68%)
NVDA   331.83 (+1.55%)
BABA   127.34 (-0.15%)
NIO   40.36 (+3.14%)
CGC   10.67 (-0.37%)
AMD   158.30 (-0.04%)
GE   95.72 (+0.77%)
MU   88.01 (+4.77%)
T   22.80 (-0.13%)
F   20.29 (+5.73%)
DIS   145.93 (+0.71%)
ACB   6.41 (-0.16%)
PFE   53.95 (+0.41%)
AMC   33.92 (-0.06%)
BA   196.75 (-0.56%)
S&P 500   4,631.90 (+1.42%)
DOW   34,829.69 (+1.00%)
QQQ   399.54 (+1.45%)
AAPL   169.29 (+2.41%)
MSFT   337.81 (+2.18%)
FB   322.67 (-0.55%)
GOOGL   2,905.02 (+2.36%)
AMZN   3,546.55 (+1.13%)
TSLA   1,152.57 (+0.68%)
NVDA   331.83 (+1.55%)
BABA   127.34 (-0.15%)
NIO   40.36 (+3.14%)
CGC   10.67 (-0.37%)
AMD   158.30 (-0.04%)
GE   95.72 (+0.77%)
MU   88.01 (+4.77%)
T   22.80 (-0.13%)
F   20.29 (+5.73%)
DIS   145.93 (+0.71%)
ACB   6.41 (-0.16%)
PFE   53.95 (+0.41%)
AMC   33.92 (-0.06%)
BA   196.75 (-0.56%)

Stocks rise as Wall Street's wild omicron ride continues

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 | Stan Choe, AP Business Writer


Norway's battery cell start-up Freyr is listed at the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 as traders get back to buying a day after the Federal Reserve jolted markets with news that it would consider pulling back on its support for markets and the economy sooner than previously anticipated. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest move in Wall Street’s jolting roller-coaster ride is back up, as stocks, oil and bond yields climb in Wednesday morning trading to recover much of their sharp losses from the day before.

The S&P 500 was 1.5% higher following some better-than-expected readings on the U.S. economy. It's the latest dizzying move for Wall Street's benchmark, which sank 2.3% on Friday for its worst loss since February, only to then rise 1.3% and then fall 1.9%.

The wild movements are partly the result of investors struggling to handicap how much damage the newest coronavirus variant will do to the economy. With few concrete answers about omicron, investors have been groping and sending markets back and forth as minor clues dribble out.

Another weight dropped on Wall Street Tuesday when the head of the Federal Reserve said that it may halt its immense support for financial markets sooner than expected given the persistently high inflation sweeping the world.

But since climbing out of its early 2020 collapse caused by the first wave of COVID-19, one hallmark of the stock market's powerful run has been the continued willingness by bargain-hunting investors to buy following any dip in prices. That lasting habit has helped the S&P 500 set 66 all-time highs so far in 2021, the second-most on record for a year, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

It also helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average to rise 358 points, or 1%, to 34,841, as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 1.5% higher.

Longer-term Treasury yields also recovered some of their sharp drops from the day before triggered by worries about slowing economic growth.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.49% from 1.44% late Tuesday, when it fell from 1.52%.

Some better-than-expected data on the economy helped. A report from the Institute for Supply Management showed that growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector accelerated a touch faster last month than economists expected.

A separate report from payroll processor ADP said that non-government employers hired more people in November than economists expected. That could raise expectations for Friday’s more comprehensive jobs report from the U.S. government, though the ADP report doesn’t have a perfect track record predicting it.

A stronger economy would burn more fuel, and crude oil prices regained some of their sharp recent losses. Benchmark U.S. crude rose 3% to $68.18 per barrel after briefly dropping below $65 the day before. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 2.9%.

Stocks also rose across Europe and Asia amid the uncertainty about how powerful omicron’s punch will be.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% even as the country further tightened restrictions by asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights heading there until the end of the year.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 2.1%, while Germany's DAX returned 1.9%.

A measure of fear on Wall Street also eased, falling 13%. But the VIX, which shows how worried investors are bout upcoming drops for the S&P 500, is still well above where it was before omicron walloped markets worldwide after Thanksgiving.

___

AP Business Writrer Yuri Kageyama contributed.


7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps

At times of volatility, it can be hard for even experienced investors to stay the course. Yet over time, stocks have consistently increased in value. And growth stocks tend to be among the ones that show the largest gains. Growth stocks are companies that analysts believe will grow at a rate that is significantly above the market average.

These stocks are also characterized by companies that invest a significant portion of its profits back into its business in order to accelerate growth. This is opposed to value stocks that make returning a portion of its profits to shareholders a priority. This typically occurs in the form of a dividend. One misconception of growth stocks is that they have a high correlation with the market. It’s true that when the market is moving higher, these stocks tend to outperform. However, when the market is moving lower, these stocks sometimes perform better.

So why should you consider buying growth stocks now? The reason is this. In many cases, the company’s underlying fundamentals are still positive, but the sentiment has changed. And that means it’s a good time to buy these stocks on sale.

View the "7 Growth Stocks to Buy as the Market Slumps".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.