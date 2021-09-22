Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street ahead of Fed statement

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


A.k.a Brands CEO Jill Ramsey rings the ceremonial first trade bell as her company's stock begins trading, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of an update from the Federal Reserve on how and when it might begin easing its extraordinary support measures for the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1% as of 1:17 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 367 points, or 1.1%, to 34,287 and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%.

Gains within the S&P 500 were broad and could potentially break a four-day losing streak for the index, if they hold. More than 90% of stocks in the index rose. Banks and technology companies led the gains. Communications companies lagged the market.

Smaller stocks did better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 rose 1.5%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.32%. Crude oil prices rose 2.2%.

Netflix jumped 3.4% after the streaming entertainment service acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Facebook fell 4.2% and tempered gains for communications stocks. FedEx slumped 8.7%, the biggest decline among S&P 500 stocks, after it reported sharply higher costs even as demand for shipping increased. A wide range of industrial and other companies have been dealing with higher costs because of a mix of labor and supply chain problems.

Investors' key focus on Wednesday is the Fed's statement on interest rate policy. The central bank has been buying bonds to keep interest rates low since the pandemic sapped the economy 18 months ago. It has signaled that it will eventually reduce those purchases, but the breadth and timing is still unknown.

Wall Street has been trying to gauge how the slowdown in the economic recovery will affect the Fed's decision-making process. The broader market has been choppy as that question lingers amid rising cases of COVID-19 because of the highly contagious delta variant.

Investors have also been concerned about heavily indebted Chinese real estate developers and the damage they could do if they default and send ripple effects through markets. Evergrande, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, said it will make a payment due Thursday, potentially easing some of those concerns.

European markets were mostly higher and Asian markets were mixed. Markets in South Korea and Hong Kong were closed for holidays.

Should you invest $1,000 in FedEx right now?

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
FedEx (FDX)3.5$229.08-9.1%1.31%11.78Buy$349.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.