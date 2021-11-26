Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points

S&P 500   4,611.58 (-1.91%)
DOW   34,891.75 (-2.55%)
QQQ   393.42 (-1.34%)
AAPL   158.08 (-2.38%)
MSFT   335.35 (-0.76%)
FB   334.78 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,853.27 (-2.37%)
AMZN   3,550.00 (-0.85%)
TSLA   1,089.03 (-2.42%)
NVDA   319.53 (-2.21%)
BABA   132.75 (-2.76%)
NIO   39.54 (-4.54%)
CGC   11.55 (-2.70%)
AMD   155.39 (-1.53%)
GE   95.57 (-6.51%)
MU   82.07 (-4.80%)
T   24.13 (-1.39%)
F   19.59 (-3.26%)
DIS   147.27 (-2.69%)
ACB   6.72 (-0.88%)
AMC   37.08 (-4.65%)
PFE   54.53 (+7.15%)
BA   194.87 (-7.47%)
S&P 500   4,611.58 (-1.91%)
DOW   34,891.75 (-2.55%)
QQQ   393.42 (-1.34%)
AAPL   158.08 (-2.38%)
MSFT   335.35 (-0.76%)
FB   334.78 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,853.27 (-2.37%)
AMZN   3,550.00 (-0.85%)
TSLA   1,089.03 (-2.42%)
NVDA   319.53 (-2.21%)
BABA   132.75 (-2.76%)
NIO   39.54 (-4.54%)
CGC   11.55 (-2.70%)
AMD   155.39 (-1.53%)
GE   95.57 (-6.51%)
MU   82.07 (-4.80%)
T   24.13 (-1.39%)
F   19.59 (-3.26%)
DIS   147.27 (-2.69%)
ACB   6.72 (-0.88%)
AMC   37.08 (-4.65%)
PFE   54.53 (+7.15%)
BA   194.87 (-7.47%)
S&P 500   4,611.58 (-1.91%)
DOW   34,891.75 (-2.55%)
QQQ   393.42 (-1.34%)
AAPL   158.08 (-2.38%)
MSFT   335.35 (-0.76%)
FB   334.78 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,853.27 (-2.37%)
AMZN   3,550.00 (-0.85%)
TSLA   1,089.03 (-2.42%)
NVDA   319.53 (-2.21%)
BABA   132.75 (-2.76%)
NIO   39.54 (-4.54%)
CGC   11.55 (-2.70%)
AMD   155.39 (-1.53%)
GE   95.57 (-6.51%)
MU   82.07 (-4.80%)
T   24.13 (-1.39%)
F   19.59 (-3.26%)
DIS   147.27 (-2.69%)
ACB   6.72 (-0.88%)
AMC   37.08 (-4.65%)
PFE   54.53 (+7.15%)
BA   194.87 (-7.47%)
S&P 500   4,611.58 (-1.91%)
DOW   34,891.75 (-2.55%)
QQQ   393.42 (-1.34%)
AAPL   158.08 (-2.38%)
MSFT   335.35 (-0.76%)
FB   334.78 (-1.84%)
GOOGL   2,853.27 (-2.37%)
AMZN   3,550.00 (-0.85%)
TSLA   1,089.03 (-2.42%)
NVDA   319.53 (-2.21%)
BABA   132.75 (-2.76%)
NIO   39.54 (-4.54%)
CGC   11.55 (-2.70%)
AMD   155.39 (-1.53%)
GE   95.57 (-6.51%)
MU   82.07 (-4.80%)
T   24.13 (-1.39%)
F   19.59 (-3.26%)
DIS   147.27 (-2.69%)
ACB   6.72 (-0.88%)
AMC   37.08 (-4.65%)
PFE   54.53 (+7.15%)
BA   194.87 (-7.47%)

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points

Friday, November 26, 2021 | The Associated Press


A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Asian stock markets sank Friday as traders watched a surge in coronavirus cases in Europe and anti-disease controls that threaten to disrupt trade and travel.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply Friday as a new highly transmissible coronavirus variant from South Africa seemed to be spreading across the globe, threatening months of progress at getting the pandemic under control.

Health officials in Europe moved quickly to propose suspending air travel from southern Africa. Meanwhile cases of the variant were found in Hong Kong, Belgium and Tel Aviv as well as major South African cities like Johannesburg.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 900 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to trade at 34,917. The S&P 500 index was down 1.7%, on pace for its worst day since late September. The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.1%.

There have been other variants of the coronavirus before — the delta variant devastated much of the US throughout the summer — but early data on this variant appears to show it's more easily transmissible than other variants.

The economic impacts are already being felt. Flights between South Africa and Europe were being subject to quarantine or being shut down altogether. Airline stocks were quickly sold off, with Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines falling roughly 9% each.

Oil prices also fell sharply, plunging nearly 8%.

Investors, fearful of more lockdowns and travel bans, moved money into companies that largely benefited from previous waves, like Zoom Communications for meetings or Peloton for at-home exercise equipment. Peloton shares were up 3% while Zoom was up more than 8%.

Stock trading the Friday after Thanksgiving is typically the slowest day of the year, with the market closing at 1 p.m. Eastern. The light trading could exacerbate any of Friday’s losses with fewer buyers and sellers.

“Investors are likely to shoot first and ask questions later until more is known,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report. That was evident from the action in the bond market, where the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.51% from 1.64% on Wednesday. The bond market was closed Thursday in the U.S. for Thanksgiving.

Should you invest $1,000 in Delta Air Lines right now?

Before you consider Delta Air Lines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Delta Air Lines wasn't on the list.

While Delta Air Lines currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
United Airlines (UAL)2.0$41.45-11.3%N/A-3.92Hold$62.07
Delta Air Lines (DAL)2.1$35.75-9.9%N/A-274.98Buy$53.71
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.