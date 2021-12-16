Stocks wobble as Wall Street focuses on central banks

S&P 500   4,698.29 (-0.25%)
DOW   36,075.37 (+0.41%)
QQQ   390.51 (-1.65%)
AAPL   175.30 (-2.23%)
MSFT   328.47 (-1.85%)
FB   340.50 (-0.34%)
GOOGL   2,917.18 (-0.40%)
AMZN   3,402.00 (-1.86%)
TSLA   936.49 (-4.05%)
NVDA   287.36 (-5.66%)
BABA   119.54 (-2.39%)
NIO   29.92 (-2.83%)
CGC   9.18 (-0.97%)
AMD   139.94 (-4.48%)
MU   83.71 (-2.28%)
GE   93.26 (+1.28%)
T   23.65 (+6.68%)
F   20.74 (+2.72%)
DIS   150.77 (+0.25%)
PFE   60.05 (+2.13%)
AMC   24.67 (+0.04%)
ACB   5.73 (-0.87%)
BA   193.69 (-0.89%)
S&P 500   4,698.29 (-0.25%)
DOW   36,075.37 (+0.41%)
QQQ   390.51 (-1.65%)
AAPL   175.30 (-2.23%)
MSFT   328.47 (-1.85%)
FB   340.50 (-0.34%)
GOOGL   2,917.18 (-0.40%)
AMZN   3,402.00 (-1.86%)
TSLA   936.49 (-4.05%)
NVDA   287.36 (-5.66%)
BABA   119.54 (-2.39%)
NIO   29.92 (-2.83%)
CGC   9.18 (-0.97%)
AMD   139.94 (-4.48%)
MU   83.71 (-2.28%)
GE   93.26 (+1.28%)
T   23.65 (+6.68%)
F   20.74 (+2.72%)
DIS   150.77 (+0.25%)
PFE   60.05 (+2.13%)
AMC   24.67 (+0.04%)
ACB   5.73 (-0.87%)
BA   193.69 (-0.89%)
S&P 500   4,698.29 (-0.25%)
DOW   36,075.37 (+0.41%)
QQQ   390.51 (-1.65%)
AAPL   175.30 (-2.23%)
MSFT   328.47 (-1.85%)
FB   340.50 (-0.34%)
GOOGL   2,917.18 (-0.40%)
AMZN   3,402.00 (-1.86%)
TSLA   936.49 (-4.05%)
NVDA   287.36 (-5.66%)
BABA   119.54 (-2.39%)
NIO   29.92 (-2.83%)
CGC   9.18 (-0.97%)
AMD   139.94 (-4.48%)
MU   83.71 (-2.28%)
GE   93.26 (+1.28%)
T   23.65 (+6.68%)
F   20.74 (+2.72%)
DIS   150.77 (+0.25%)
PFE   60.05 (+2.13%)
AMC   24.67 (+0.04%)
ACB   5.73 (-0.87%)
BA   193.69 (-0.89%)
S&P 500   4,698.29 (-0.25%)
DOW   36,075.37 (+0.41%)
QQQ   390.51 (-1.65%)
AAPL   175.30 (-2.23%)
MSFT   328.47 (-1.85%)
FB   340.50 (-0.34%)
GOOGL   2,917.18 (-0.40%)
AMZN   3,402.00 (-1.86%)
TSLA   936.49 (-4.05%)
NVDA   287.36 (-5.66%)
BABA   119.54 (-2.39%)
NIO   29.92 (-2.83%)
CGC   9.18 (-0.97%)
AMD   139.94 (-4.48%)
MU   83.71 (-2.28%)
GE   93.26 (+1.28%)
T   23.65 (+6.68%)
F   20.74 (+2.72%)
DIS   150.77 (+0.25%)
PFE   60.05 (+2.13%)
AMC   24.67 (+0.04%)
ACB   5.73 (-0.87%)
BA   193.69 (-0.89%)

Stocks wobble as Wall Street focuses on central banks

Thursday, December 16, 2021 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer


A pedestrian passes the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York. Stocks are edging mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading as investors study more moves by central banks a day after the Federal Reserve of the U.S. announced an acceleration of its pullback of economic stimulus as it pivots to fighting inflation. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, file)

Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors study moves by central banks to fight rising inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern and is hovering around the record high it reached last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 178 points, or 0.5%, to 36,102 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.

Health care companies and banks made solid gains. Pfizer rose 1% and Bank of America rose 1.7%.

Technology companies fell and offset gains elsewhere in the market. The sector is full of companies with hefty values and that weight tends to sway the market. Apple shed 2%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.43% from 1.46% late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve of the U.S. announced an acceleration of its pullback of economic stimulus as it pivots to fighting inflation. The central bank plans to shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the pace it previously announced as unemployment falls and inflation nears a 40-year high. The accelerated timetable puts the Fed on a path to start raising rates as early as the first half of next year.

The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans to trim its pandemic stimulus, but not abruptly.

Inflation has been a growing concern throughout 2021. Higher raw materials costs and supply chain problems have been raising overall costs for businesses, which have raised prices on goods to offset the impact. Consumers have so far absorbed those price increases, but they are facing persistent pressure from rising prices and that could eventually prompt a pullback in spending. Any pullback in spending could then crimp economic growth.

Wall Street also had several pieces of economic data to review on Thursday.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week and the figure was bigger than economists expected. The jobless claims, at 206,000, are still low by historical standards.

U.S. industrial production increased 0.5% in November, according to the Federal Reserve, as output at the nation’s factories reached the highest level since January 2019. The figure fell just shy of economists' forecasts.

The Commerce Department reported that new home construction in the U.S. rebounded 11.8% in November as strong demand continues to boost builder confidence even with the slower winter season approaching.


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Bank of America (BAC)2.5$45.16+2.8%1.86%13.56Buy$46.68
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.