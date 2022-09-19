Stolen Grand Theft Auto footage dumped online in hack

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,899.89 (+0.69%)
DOW   31,019.68 (+0.64%)
QQQ   291.05 (+0.60%)
AAPL   154.48 (+2.51%)
MSFT   244.52 (-0.09%)
META   148.02 (+1.18%)
GOOGL   103.07 (+0.26%)
AMZN   124.66 (+0.91%)
TSLA   309.07 (+1.89%)
NVDA   133.82 (+1.39%)
NIO   20.90 (+3.72%)
BABA   87.66 (+1.42%)
AMD   76.77 (+0.34%)
T   16.76 (+0.12%)
MU   52.10 (-1.42%)
CGC   3.23 (+1.89%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.05 (+0.99%)
DIS   109.17 (+0.85%)
AMC   9.18 (+2.23%)
PYPL   95.03 (+1.10%)
PFE   45.44 (-1.28%)
NFLX   243.63 (+1.46%)
S&P 500   3,899.89 (+0.69%)
DOW   31,019.68 (+0.64%)
QQQ   291.05 (+0.60%)
AAPL   154.48 (+2.51%)
MSFT   244.52 (-0.09%)
META   148.02 (+1.18%)
GOOGL   103.07 (+0.26%)
AMZN   124.66 (+0.91%)
TSLA   309.07 (+1.89%)
NVDA   133.82 (+1.39%)
NIO   20.90 (+3.72%)
BABA   87.66 (+1.42%)
AMD   76.77 (+0.34%)
T   16.76 (+0.12%)
MU   52.10 (-1.42%)
CGC   3.23 (+1.89%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.05 (+0.99%)
DIS   109.17 (+0.85%)
AMC   9.18 (+2.23%)
PYPL   95.03 (+1.10%)
PFE   45.44 (-1.28%)
NFLX   243.63 (+1.46%)
S&P 500   3,899.89 (+0.69%)
DOW   31,019.68 (+0.64%)
QQQ   291.05 (+0.60%)
AAPL   154.48 (+2.51%)
MSFT   244.52 (-0.09%)
META   148.02 (+1.18%)
GOOGL   103.07 (+0.26%)
AMZN   124.66 (+0.91%)
TSLA   309.07 (+1.89%)
NVDA   133.82 (+1.39%)
NIO   20.90 (+3.72%)
BABA   87.66 (+1.42%)
AMD   76.77 (+0.34%)
T   16.76 (+0.12%)
MU   52.10 (-1.42%)
CGC   3.23 (+1.89%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.05 (+0.99%)
DIS   109.17 (+0.85%)
AMC   9.18 (+2.23%)
PYPL   95.03 (+1.10%)
PFE   45.44 (-1.28%)
NFLX   243.63 (+1.46%)
S&P 500   3,899.89 (+0.69%)
DOW   31,019.68 (+0.64%)
QQQ   291.05 (+0.60%)
AAPL   154.48 (+2.51%)
MSFT   244.52 (-0.09%)
META   148.02 (+1.18%)
GOOGL   103.07 (+0.26%)
AMZN   124.66 (+0.91%)
TSLA   309.07 (+1.89%)
NVDA   133.82 (+1.39%)
NIO   20.90 (+3.72%)
BABA   87.66 (+1.42%)
AMD   76.77 (+0.34%)
T   16.76 (+0.12%)
MU   52.10 (-1.42%)
CGC   3.23 (+1.89%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.05 (+0.99%)
DIS   109.17 (+0.85%)
AMC   9.18 (+2.23%)
PYPL   95.03 (+1.10%)
PFE   45.44 (-1.28%)
NFLX   243.63 (+1.46%)

Stolen Grand Theft Auto footage dumped online in hack

Mon., September 19, 2022 | The Associated Press

A "Grand Theft Auto V" billboard is displayed at Figueroa Hotel on Sept. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. Video game producer Rockstar Games said Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, that early development footage from the next version of its popular title Grand Theft Auto was stolen in the hack of its network. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Video game producer Rockstar Games said Monday that early development footage from the next version of its popular title Grand Theft Auto was stolen in the hack of its network.

Someone claiming to be the hacker, posting on Telegram, dumped 90 video clips from the theft online on Sunday and claimed also to have source code, which they were seeking to sell for a minimum of $10,000.

The Associated Press downloaded and viewed the development footage to confirm its authenticity.

In a statement on Twitter, the company said it did not anticipate any disruption in live game services or any impact on ongoing projects. A spokesperson for its New York-based parent company, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., declined to answer questions from the AP about when it learned of the breach, whether source code was indeed stolen and whether the hacker had tried to extort the company.

The hacker claimed to have been involved in the recent hack of Uber but provided no evidence.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)
2.6194 of 5 stars		$31.51-1.3%N/A-6.05Moderate Buy$49.45
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)
2.9947 of 5 stars		$125.19+0.8%N/A82.36Moderate Buy$167.12
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Should you invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies right now?

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.