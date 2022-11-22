S&P 500   3,996.79 (+1.19%)
DOW   34,060.60 (+1.07%)
QQQ   285.09 (+1.14%)
AAPL   149.90 (+1.28%)
MSFT   244.38 (+0.96%)
META   110.86 (+0.91%)
GOOGL   97.07 (+1.54%)
AMZN   92.75 (+0.31%)
TSLA   169.18 (+0.78%)
NVDA   159.27 (+3.98%)
NIO   9.88 (-1.40%)
BABA   75.89 (-1.35%)
AMD   74.66 (+3.04%)
T   19.00 (+0.85%)
MU   57.94 (+1.36%)
CGC   3.46 (-4.68%)
F   14.05 (+0.72%)
GE   87.28 (+1.62%)
DIS   96.02 (-1.60%)
AMC   7.23 (-0.55%)
PYPL   79.80 (-1.03%)
PFE   49.07 (+1.85%)
NFLX   285.29 (+0.08%)
Supreme Court clears way for handover of Trump tax returns to congressional committee after 3-year legal fight

Tue., November 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court clears way for handover of Trump tax returns to congressional committee after 3-year legal fight.

