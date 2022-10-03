S&P 500   3,585.62
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking
UK government drops key part of tax cuts package that sparked market turmoil, sent pound plunging
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
Tesla sales bounce back in Q3 but fall short of estimates
Voter apathy in Bulgaria opens door for pro-Russia groups
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking
UK government drops key part of tax cuts package that sparked market turmoil, sent pound plunging
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
Tesla sales bounce back in Q3 but fall short of estimates
Voter apathy in Bulgaria opens door for pro-Russia groups
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking
UK government drops key part of tax cuts package that sparked market turmoil, sent pound plunging
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
Tesla sales bounce back in Q3 but fall short of estimates
Voter apathy in Bulgaria opens door for pro-Russia groups
Why This Bear Market Is Not Even Close to Being Done…
Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking
UK government drops key part of tax cuts package that sparked market turmoil, sent pound plunging
Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
Tesla sales bounce back in Q3 but fall short of estimates
Voter apathy in Bulgaria opens door for pro-Russia groups

Sweden sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks

Mon., October 3, 2022 | The Associated Press

In this photo provided by the Armed Forces of Denmark, a view the disturbance in the water above the gas leak, in the Baltic Sea, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Following the suspected sabotage this week of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines that carry Russian natural gas to Europe, there were two leaks off Sweden, including a large one above North Stream 1, and a smaller one above North Stream 2. (Rune Dyrholm/Armed Forces of Denmark via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden has sent a vessel capable of “advanced diving missions” to the Baltic Sea area where ruptured undersea pipelines leaked natural gas for days, the Swedish navy said Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday accused the West of sabotaging Russia-built natural gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea to Germany, a charge vehemently denied by the United States and its allies.

Last week, undersea blasts damaged the pipelines off southern Sweden and Denmark and have led to huge methane leaks, with the Danish and Swedish governments saying that several hundred pounds of explosives was involved. The leaks occurred in international waters.

Capt. Jimmie Adamsson, a spokesman for the Swedish navy, told The Associated Press the vessel — a submarine rescue ship — had been sent to at the position of the leaks off Sweden and was supporting the Swedish coast guard, which is in charge of the work.

It was unclear when anyone would be able to go down, either divers or a submarine.

The coast guard said that it was on site with one of its vessels too, Amfritrite, to monitor sea traffic in the area. It added that bad weather is expected, which will complicate the conditions on site.

Over the weekend, authorities in Denmark said that Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines had stopped leaking.

Sweden's prosecuting authority and the Swedish Security Services are heading an investigation, while Copenhagen police were in charge of an inquiry in Denmark.

Denmark said the investigation was being carried out in close cooperation with relevant authorities, including the National Police, the Danish Police Intelligence Service and Denmark's energy authorities.

A joint international investigation team consisting of relevant authorities from, among others, Denmark, Germany and Sweden, should also be set up.


The U.S.-Russia clashes continued later at an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council in New York called by Moscow on the pipelines attacks and as Norwegian researchers published a map projecting that a huge plume of methane from the damaged pipelines will travel over large swaths of the Nordic region.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

