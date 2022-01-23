S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial
Why Self-Leadership is Essential to Your Success
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial
Why Self-Leadership is Essential to Your Success
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial
Why Self-Leadership is Essential to Your Success
S&P 500   4,397.94
DOW   34,265.37
QQQ   351.69
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US
Talks with Taliban begin in Norway
Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns
Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan
Farmers, opposition protest Spain's rural policies
Once allies, Stormy Daniels and Avenatti face off at trial
Why Self-Leadership is Essential to Your Success

Taliban begin talks in Norway as hunger stalks Afghanistan

Sunday, January 23, 2022 | David Keyton, Associated Press


A Taliban delegation is seen at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo, Norway, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. Three days of talks between a Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Norwegian government and several allied countries have started in Oslo amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The closed-door meetings that began Sunday are taking place at a hotel resort in the mountains surrounding Norwegian capital Oslo. (Torstein Boe/NTB scanpix via AP)(/NTB scanpix via AP)

OSLO, Norway (AP) — A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks in Oslo with Western officials and Afghan civil society representatives amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The closed-door meetings are taking place at a hotel in the snow-capped mountains above the Norwegian capital. On Sunday, Taliban representatives were meeting with women's rights activists and human rights defenders from Afghanistan and from the Afghan diaspora.

Before the talks, the Taliban’s deputy minister of culture and information tweeted a voice message from Muttaqi, expressing hope for “a good trip full of achievements” and thanking Norway, a country he hoped will become “a gateway for a positive relationship with Europe.”

The trip is the first time since the Taliban took over in August that their representatives have held official meetings in Europe. Earlier, they have traveled to Russia, Iran, Qatar, Pakistan, China and Turkmenistan.

During the talks, Muttaqi is certain to press the Taliban’s demand that nearly $10 billion frozen by the United States and other Western countries be released as Afghanistan faces a precarious humanitarian situation.

The United Nations has managed to provide some liquidity and allowed the new administration to pay for imports, including electricity. But the U.N. has warned that as many as 1 million Afghan children are in danger of starving and most of the country’s 38 million people are living below the poverty line.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said the Taliban delegation would also meet with Afghans in Norway, including “women leaders, journalists and people who work with, among other things, human rights and humanitarian, economic, social and political issues.”

“Norway continues to engage in dialogue with the Taliban to promote human rights, women’s participation in society, and to strengthen humanitarian and economic efforts in Afghanistan,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

A U.S. delegation, led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West, plans to discuss “the formation of a representative political system; responses to the urgent humanitarian and economic crises; security and counterterrorism concerns; and human rights, especially education for girls and women,” according to a statement released by the U.S. State Department.

On Friday, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt stressed that the visit was “not a legitimation or recognition of the Taliban. But we must talk to those who in practice govern the country today.”

”We are extremely concerned about the serious situation in Afghanistan,” Huitfeldt said, noting that economic and political conditions have created “a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe for millions of people” facing starvation in the country.

Holding the talks has created some controversy in Norway, a NATO country involved in Afghanistan from 2001 until the Taliban take over last summer. On Sunday, 200 protesters gathered on an icy square in front of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry in Oslo to condemn the meeting.

“The Taliban has not changed as some in the international community like to say,” said Ahman Yasir, a Norwegian Afghan living in Norway for around two decades. “They are as brutal as they were in 2001 and before.”

The Scandinavian country, home to the Nobel Peace Prize, is no stranger to diplomacy. It has been involved in peace efforts in a number of countries, including Mozambique, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Colombia, the Philippines, Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Syria, Myanmar, Somalia, Sri Lanka and South Sudan.


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.