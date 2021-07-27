Tech leads stocks lower on Wall Street, easing off records





Drops in big technology companies led stocks broadly lower on Wall Street, easing major indexes off the latest record highs they set a day earlier.

Markets have been choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of how well the economy is recovering from the pandemic and how the Federal Reserve will eventually ease up on its support for low interest rates. The central bank is meeting Tuesday and will release its latest statement on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 11:22 a.m. The benchmark index reached a new record high on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 147 points, or 0.4%, to 34,996 and the Nasdaq fell 1.7%.

Technology companies and a mix of consumer-oriented companies were among the biggest losers. Microsoft fell 1.5% and Apple fell 1.4%. Both companies are set to report their latest results after the close of trading.

Investors shifted money to sectors seen as less risky, including utilities and companies that make household and personal goods.

They also bought bonds, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note down to 1.24% from 1.27% late Monday. Long-term yields have eased off from their sharp rise earlier in the year, but Wall Street is still worried about inflation.

Wednesday's report from the Fed could give investors more clues about the central bank's level of concern and when it might start reducing its monthly bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low.

Investors considered a mixed bag of earnings from several large companies. UPS slumped 8.5% after its revenue for the latest quarter fell short of analysts’ forecasts. Wall Street brushed off seemingly solid results from several other companies. Tesla fell 2.9% and industrial conglomerate 3M fell 1%, despite reporting solid financial results.

The backdrop for stocks "is still favorable, ”said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “The weakness today is just part of the normal ebb and flow.”

The Conference Board reported that consumer confidence edged higher in July, marking the sixth straight month that the measurement has risen. The International Monetary Fund said it expects the global economy to expand 6% this year, a dramatic bounce-back from the 3.2% contraction in the pandemic year of 2020.

Part of the uncertainty hovering over markets has to do with COVID-19 and its potential impact on the recovery. Case numbers and hospitalizations have been ticking higher in certain parts of the U.S. and world as the Delta variant spreads.

“The pace of growth is being questioned because of COVID-19 variants,” Sandven said. “There is some concern that the pace may not be as robust.”

The broad declines in the U.S. follow more drops in China, where a regulatory clampdown on various companies is spooking investors. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 4.2% and the Shanghai Composite lost 2.5%.

Featured Article: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Tesla (TSLA) 1.4 $634.72 -3.5% N/A 634.72 Hold $523.48

The last 18 months have created much uncertainty in the market. And it has been a catalyst for the gamification of stock trading. However, there was one prediction that looked like a good bet then and does even more so now. That prediction was that Americans would begin to travel en masse as soon as they possibly could.While America may not be back to a pre-pandemic normal, it’s much closer than it was just six months ago. And Americans are making investors in travel stocks very happy.But is this a case of the easy gains being gone? Should investors be concerned about the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus that is causing public health restrictions to be enacted in certain areas of the world?At this point, neither of those statements seems to be true. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation that focuses on travel stocks. We’ve looked at different sectors of the travel category and selected a sample of companies whose stocks look like good investments for the rest of 2021 and likely beyond.