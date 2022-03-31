S&P 500   4,530.41 (-1.57%)
Tempur Sealy, Citigroup fall; Edwards, Duke rise

Thursday, March 31, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Weibo Corp., down 17 cents to $24.51.

The Chinese social media company announced a $500 million stock buyback plan.

Novavax Inc., down $1.10 to $73.65.

The vaccine maker asked European regulators to expand conditional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine to teenagers.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., down $1.07 to $27.92.

The mattress maker gave investors a discouraging sales update.

Citigroup Inc., down $1.57 to $53.40.

Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Duke Energy Co., up 18 cents to $111.66.

Some utility stocks eked out gains as investors shifted money into the sector, which is considered less-risky.

Edwards Lifesciences, up 63 cents to $117.72.

The medical device maker received U.S. regulatory approval for its Mitris Resilia heart valve.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $2.69 to $44.77.

Investors were disappointed after the largest U.S. drugstore chain left its financial forecasts unchanged.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., down 74 cents to $56.74.

Energy stocks slipped along with falling crude oil prices.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

