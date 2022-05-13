Tesla, Occidental rise; New Relic, Merck fall

Friday, May 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Motorola Solutions Inc., up $13.75 to $215.29.

The communications equipment maker's first-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Tesla Inc., up $41.59 to $769.59.

CEO Elon Musk suspended his plan to buy social media company Twitter.

New Relic Inc., down $1.22 to $46.60.

The cloud-based software analytics company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Natural Alternatives International Inc., up $1.47 to $10.48.

Investors were encouraged by the nutritional supplement maker's financial results and forecast.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., up 55 cents to $6.76.

The owner of the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana restaurant chains gave investors an encouraging business update.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $4.86 to $64.08.

The energy company gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Joby Aviation Inc., up 90 cents to $5.33.

The electric air taxi developer's first-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Merck & Co., down 42 cents to $90.41.

The drug developer and some peers slipped as the sector lagged the broader market.

Before you consider New Relic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and New Relic wasn't on the list.

While New Relic currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Companies Mentioned in This Article