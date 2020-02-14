Log in

Tesla prices its second offering of stock at $767 apiece

Posted on Friday, February 14th, 2020 By The Associated Press

2020 Tesla Model X, r m
In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Tesla reports financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Tesla priced its second offering of stock at $767 apiece Friday.

An announcement Thursday that Tesla would put an additional $2 billion worth of stock on the market surprised almost everyone.

Just two weeks ago, CEO Elon Musk said the company had enough cash to fund its capital programs and that it didn't need to raise any more money.

But Tesla is taking advantage of seemingly insatiable demand for its stock. Tesla shares have almost doubled since the start of the year, and it's quadrupled since June.

That demand continued to surge Thursday, even though issuing additional company shares can dilute the value of those already on the market. Shares closed up another 5%.

With a couple of hours before the opening bell, shares of Tesla Inc. are essentially flat in light trading.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)$804.00+4.8%N/A-158.58Hold$427.41

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel