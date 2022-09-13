50% OFF
S&P 500   3,985.41 (-3.04%)
DOW   31,502.20 (-2.71%)
QQQ   298.15 (-4.05%)
AAPL   156.51 (-4.23%)
MSFT   255.78 (-4.08%)
META   156.35 (-7.46%)
GOOGL   105.95 (-4.43%)
AMZN   129.46 (-5.12%)
TSLA   292.95 (-3.77%)
NVDA   134.29 (-7.42%)
NIO   22.17 (+1.93%)
BABA   90.84 (-4.07%)
AMD   78.31 (-7.48%)
T   17.07 (-1.78%)
MU   54.43 (-6.06%)
CGC   3.51 (-8.36%)
F   15.06 (-3.09%)
GE   71.74 (-4.75%)
DIS   112.89 (-3.01%)
AMC   9.68 (-5.28%)
PYPL   96.19 (-1.50%)
PFE   46.64 (-2.35%)
NFLX   222.85 (-5.78%)
The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Tue., September 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

App Store

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal

2. X-HERO, BINGCHUAN NETWORK (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,

4. Google LLC

5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. Google, Google LLC

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

11. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited

7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

8. forScore, forScore, LLC

9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC


2. Google Chrome, Google LLC

3. Survivor!.io, HABBY

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. Disney+, Disney

8. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

9. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC

