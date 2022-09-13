The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1. Minecraft, Mojang
2. HotSchedules, HotSchedules
3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
7. Rovio Classics: AB, Rovio Entertainment Oyj
8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
9. Monopoly - Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio
10. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1. BeReal. Your friends for real., BeReal
2. X-HERO, BINGCHUAN NETWORK (HONG KONG) COMPANY LIMITED
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream,
4. Google LLC
5. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
7. Google, Google LLC
8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
9. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.
10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.
11. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
2. Minecraft, Mojang
3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 2, MOBGames
4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi
5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6. Shadowrocket, Shadow Launch Technology Limited
7. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames
8. forScore, forScore, LLC
9. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB
10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe
Top Free iPad Apps:
1. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC
2. Google Chrome, Google LLC
3. Survivor!.io, HABBY
4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
5. Stumble Guys, Kitka Games
6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation
7. Disney+, Disney
8. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited
9. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.
10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC
