This Week: Caterpillar earns, jobs report

Mon., August 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

DIG THIS

Wall Street expects another solid quarterly snapshot from Caterpillar.

Analysts predict the maker of iconic yellow backhoes and bulldozers will report higher second-quarter profit and revenue than a year earlier. That would echo its results in the first quarter, when Caterpillar’s sales climbed on strong demand for construction equipment despite persistent supply chain challenges. Caterpillar serves up its latest results Tuesday.

ALL ABOUT JOBS

The Labor Department issues its monthly snapshot of hiring by nonfarm employers Friday.

Economists predict employers added 240,000 jobs in July. That would be the lowest total since December 2020, when the economy lost more jobs than it added. In June, employers added 372,000 jobs, a surprisingly robust gain that helped keep the national unemployment rate at 3.6% for a fourth straight month.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 714,000

March 398,000

April 368,000

May 384,000

June 372,000

July (est.) 240,000

Source: FactSet

