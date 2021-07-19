This Week: Coca-Cola earns, US home sales, AmEx earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

DRINK THIS

Wall Street expects another solid quarterly report card from Coca-Cola.

Analysts predict the beverage company’s second-quarter earnings and revenue improved from a year earlier, when the pandemic broadsided the economy and much of Coca-Cola’s sales from restaurants, stadiums and other public places dried up. This year, the company’s sales have been steadily improving as vaccinations allow for the opening of restaurants and offices in the U.S. and other countries.

HOME SALES PICKUP?

Economists project that sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in June after a four-month pullback.

They predict the National Association of Realtors will report Thursday that the pace of sales increased to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.90 million annualized units. Sales have been slowing as soaring prices and a limited number of available properties discourage many would-be buyers. Sales fell 0.9% in May from the previous month, but were up nearly 45% from a year earlier.

Existing home sales, in millions, seasonally adjusted annual rate:

Jan. 6.66

Feb. 6.24

March 6.01

April 5.85

May 5.80

June (est.) 5.90

Source: FactSet

CHARGED UP

American Express delivers its second-quarter results Friday.

The credit card issuer is expected to report that its earnings and revenue increased from a year earlier. That would follow a mixed report card for the first quarter, when profits rose sharply, but revenue fell as fewer customers used their credit cards and those with balances paid down debt. AmEx recently upped the benefits on its flagship Platinum card in a bid to hold on to customers as they ramp up spending again.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization - What it Means for Investors

It can be fun to invest in some speculative stocks. But it should go without saying that those stocks shouldn’t make up the bulk of your portfolio. In fact, it’s important to find a few good stocks that make up the base of your portfolio. These are momentum stocks that are in a strong uptrend.One way to find such stocks is to look at the most active stocks (or volume leaders). Shares of these companies are among the most traded or have the highest dollar volume of shares traded in a given trading day.Any stock may crack this list from time to time (for example, when there’s new news about the company). However, stocks tend to find their way on this list consistently that bear watching. That’s because this list indicates that there is pressure among investors to buy or sell the stock. And that makes an investor’s decision very simple.And that’s the reason we created this special presentation. The stocks on this list are among the most actively traded stocks on the market today. They also share a similar quality. They are coming off strong years in 2020 and seem to be showing some consolidation for another leg up.