This Week: Consumer prices, Disney earns, US retail sales

Monday, May 10, 2021 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

INFLATION SURGE?

A key measure of U.S. inflation is expected to have increased in April for the third straight month.

Economists project the Labor Department’s consumer price index, due out Wednesday, increased 3.6% over the past 12 months. That would follow annual increases of 2.6% in March and 1.7% in February. One reason for the big annual increases is last year prices tumbled as much of the world went into a pandemic lockdown.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Nov. 1.2

Dec. 1.4

Jan. 1.4

Feb. 1.7

March 2.6

April (est.) 3.6

Source: FactSet

SPOTLIGHT ON DISNEY

Walt Disney serves up its fiscal second-quarter results Thursday.

Wall Street expects the entertainment giant’s earnings and revenue declined in the January-March quarter versus a year earlier. That would echo the company’s results in its fiscal first quarter. While its video streaming service has been growing fast, the pandemic has weighed heavily on many of Disney’s other businesses, especially its theme parks. Disneyland reopened just last month after a 13-month closure.

SIZING UP RETAIL SALES

The Commerce Department delivers its April tally of U.S. retail sales Friday.

Economists predict sales grew a seasonally adjusted 0.5% last month, a sharp slowdown from the stunning 9.8% jump in March, when many Americans went shopping after receiving $1,400 stimulus checks. That March increase was the biggest since May of last year, when stores reopened after closing at the start of the pandemic. Retail spending covers about a third of all consumer spending.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Nov. -1.3

Dec. -1.3

Jan. 7.7

Feb. -2.7

March 9.8

April (est.) 0.5

Source: FactSet

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity



7 Bellwether Stocks Signaling a Return to Normal

Bellwether stocks are considered to be leading indicators about the direction of the overall economy, a specific sector, or the broader market. They are predictive stocks in that investors can use the company’s earnings reports to gauge economic strength or weakness.

The traditional definition of bellwether stocks brings to mind established, blue-chip companies. They are the home of mature brands with consumer loyalty. These may be stocks that aren’t associated with exceptional growth; some may be dividend stocks.

But there’s something different about normal this time around. If it’s true (and I think it is) that the old rules no longer apply, investors need to change the way they think about bellwether stocks. Plus, let’s face it, many stocks that we might consider to be bellwether stocks have already had a bit of a vaccine rally. That means that the easy gains are gone.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven of what may be termed the new bellwether stocks. These are stocks that investors should be paying attention to as the economy continues to reopen.

One quality of many of these stocks is that they are either negative for 2021 or underperforming the broader market. And that means that they are likely to have a strong upside as the economy grows.

View the "7 Bellwether Stocks Signaling a Return to Normal".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Walt Disney (DIS)1.6$184.84+1.7%N/A-116.25Buy$191.64
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.