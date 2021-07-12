This Week: Delta earns, industrial production, retail sales

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

LESS RED

Delta Air Lines reports its second-quarter results Wednesday.

Wall Street expects the company narrowed its loss in the April-June quarter from a year earlier as its revenue increased. The airline said this spring that it could be profitable by late summer if the budding recovery in air travel demand continues. Several airlines have reported that bookings began to pick up in February as the coronavirus vaccine distribution ramped up and pandemic-related restrictions have eased.

MANUFACTURING BELLWETHER

The Federal Reserve issues its June snapshot of U.S. industrial production Thursday.

Economists project industrial production, which measures output at U.S. factories, utilities and mines, rose 0.6% last month. That would be the fourth straight monthly increase, reflecting a resurgence in American industry as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic. Industrial production jumped 0.8% in May as factories ramped up production of cars, trucks and auto parts.

Industrial production, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Jan. 1.1

Feb. -2.9

March 2.6

April 0.1

May 0.8

June (est.) 0.6

Source: FactSet

SHOPPED OUT?

Economists predict that U.S. retail sales fell again last month.

They expect sales dropped 0.6% in June from the previous month. That would follow a 1.3% pullback in May as sales fell at auto dealerships and furniture, electronics and home-improvement stores. Many Americans are spending more on vacations, haircuts and other services instead of retail goods. The Commerce Department serves up its July retail sales figures Friday.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Jan. 7.6

Feb. -2.9

March 11.3

April 0.9

May -1.3

June (est.) -0.6

Source: FactSet

