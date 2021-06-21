This Week: FedEx, Nike results; rig count

Monday, June 21, 2021 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

FedEx 4Q

Package delivery giant FedEx delivers its fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Wall Street expects FedEx will report its profit soared to $4.98 a share in the March-May period, up from just $2.53 a year ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in consumer demand for shipping. Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx forecast fiscal 2021 earnings of up to $18.10 a share.

Nike earnings

Wall Street expects another solid quarterly report card from Nike.

Analysts predict the athletic apparel company will report Thursday that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue increased from a year earlier. They forecast earnings jumped to $0.51 a share for the March-May quarter from a loss a year ago. Nike has benefited from strong growth in China and higher online sales globally, which have helped offset weakness at physical stores.

Oil and gas tracker

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes issues its weekly tally of active U.S. oil and natural gas rigs on Friday.

Last week, the number of rigs rose to 470. That tally included 373 rigs exploring for oil and 97 seeking natural gas. The number of active rigs has been mostly climbing as the reopening of the global economy has increased demand for fuel, pushing up oil prices. The U.S. rig count peaked at 4,530 in 1981. It bottomed out in August 2020 at 244.

U.S. Rig count, weekly total:

May 14: 453

May 21: 455

May 28: 457

June 4: 456

June 11: 461

June 18: 470

Source: FactSet

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained


7 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy For a Comfortable Retirement

There are people who will say the day of set it and forget it retirement accounts are over. But it’s a narrative we’ve heard before. The truth is the formula for saving for and enjoying a comfortable retirement, like the formula for weight loss, hasn’t really changed. A lot depends on whether an individual has the discipline to see it through.

Dividend stocks remain one of the core elements of a retirement portfolio. As individuals near retirement the ability to reinvest dividends allows for a greater total return. And once individuals need to live off their portfolio, the dividends provide a source of income without having to tap their principal.

However, not all dividend stocks are the same and many investors get sucked in by the allure of a high-yield dividend stock. But what you’re really looking for are companies with a history of increasing its dividend. The ability to increase a dividend over time illustrates that the company has a business model that can hold up regardless of how the broader economy is performing.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that individuals can buy today to capture a stable, recurring dividend.

View the "7 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy For a Comfortable Retirement".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
FedEx (FDX)2.3$285.32-0.8%0.91%25.27Buy$331.04
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.