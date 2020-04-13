This Week: Manufacturing, bank earnings and jobless claims

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

Analysts expect significant declines in industrial production due to the coronavirus when the Federal Reserve issues March data on Wednesday.

U.S. industrial production rebounded in February after declines in December and January. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers, but is expected to sink March's figure as manufacturers shut down production lines to comply with social distancing recommendations by the government and medical experts.

Industrial production, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Oct.: -0.4

Nov.: 0.9

Dec.: -0.4

Jan.: -0.5

Feb.: 0.6

March (est.): -4.1

Source: FactSet

BANK EARNINGS

Some major U.S. banks report quarterly earnings on Wednesday.

Bank of America, Citigroup and PNC all report quarterly earnings that include the month of March, when coronavirus fears all but shuttered the U.S. economy. The results may highlight how much banks suffered in the later part of the quarter due to coronavirus, but investors will be more interested to see the banks’ guidance for the rest of 2020. Shares in banks have lost up to one-third of their value in recent weeks.

MASSIVE LAYOFFS

The Labor Department reports on weekly unemployment benefit applications Thursday. It has become the most-watched economic indicator since the coronavirus knocked out the U.S. economy in March, resulting in millions of layoffs.

In the past three weeks, more than 16 million Americans have applied for jobless benefits from the government. Economists believe that number will continue to rise steadily and could result in the unemployment rate hitting 15% or more when the April jobs report is released in early May.

Initial jobless benefit claims, weekly, seasonally adjusted:

Feb. 28: 217,000

March 6: 211,000

March 13: 282,000

March 20: 3,307,000

March 27: 6,648,000

April 4: 6,606,000

Source: FactSet

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Citigroup (C) $47.41 flat 4.30% 5.90 Buy $80.53 Bank of America (BAC) $24.86 flat 2.90% 9.07 Hold $30.22

12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today

The markets are off to a strong start this year and major markets are trading at near all-time highs. The Dow is hovering around 30,000 and the S&P 500 is trading near 3,300. S&P 500 stocks are trading at nearly 25 times their annual earnings, well above historical norms.



At the same time, interest rates are near all-time lows. 10-year Treasuries are yielding just 1.8% and collectively S&P 500 stocks are yielding under 2%. Some investors think that it's too challenging to find safe and affordable securities that pay 4%, 5%, and even 6% yields.



Searching for yield isn't easy in an environment where high asset prices have driven down dividend yields, but there are a few meaningful options to find yield. With interest rates slowly beginning to rise, investors have found dividend stocks slightly less attractive. This has created a small group of cheap dividend stocks to buy, many of which have yields twice as large as the 10-year Treasury.



Let's review some of the best cheap dividend stocks in the market today in this slideshow.

View the "12 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy Today".