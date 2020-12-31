Tokyo trading closed for holiday, other global indexes mixed

In this Dec. 30, 2020, file photo, an employee tolls the closing bell during a ceremony of the last trading day at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo. Major Asian bourses were closed for the New Year's holidays Thursday, Dec. 31, while the handful that remained open was mixed. (JPX via AP)
In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a sign for Wall Street is carved in the side of a building. Stocks rose on Wall Street, Wednesday, Dec. 30, putting the market back on a positive footing following a modest pullback the day before.
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
TOKYO (AP) — Trading in Tokyo was closed for the New Year's holidays Thursday, while the handful of bourses that remained open in Asia and Europe was mixed.
France's CAC 40 slipped 0.5% in early trading to 5,571.46. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 1,5% to 6,456.77.
U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.1% at 30,261. S&P 500 futures shed nearly 0.2% to 3,717.62.
Trading was closed in Tokyo and South Korea as well as Germany.
Australia's S&P/ASX fell 1.4% to 6,587.10, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.3% to 27,231.13, closing early at midday. The Shanghai Composite gained 1.7% to 3,473.07.
The Tokyo exchange marked the end of trading for the year Wednesday, with the Nikkei falling 0.5%, and trading will not reopen until Monday next week. Global markets will be closed New Year’s Day Friday.
Focus has been on the continuing vaccine development around the globe, with China’s Sinopharm becoming the latest to release encouraging study results. Investors are optimistic about more vaccines gaining approval in coming weeks.
“Surely, I am not the only one who had massive doubts, but miraculously, we have about made it over the year-end finishing line in one piece,” said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.
Ahead of the final day of trading on Wall Street in 2020, the S&P 500 is up 15.5% this year, while the Nasdaq is up 43.4%.
The modest gains came as the effort to develop and distribute vaccines to fight the virus pandemic intensifies. Britain has authorized the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The vaccine is considered easier to store and handle than others hitting the market. Earlier in December, both the U.K. and U.S. approved a vaccine made by Pfizer.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude slipped 24 cents to $48.16 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 25 cents to $51.34 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 103.16 Japanese yen from 103.33 yen. The euro cost $1.2290, up from $1.2260.
