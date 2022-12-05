S&P 500   4,071.70
DOW   34,429.88
QQQ   291.43
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
As Musk is learning, content moderation is a messy job
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
Reformers take 6 of 14 UAW board seats, could win majority
'Wakanda Forever' is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
As Musk is learning, content moderation is a messy job
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
Reformers take 6 of 14 UAW board seats, could win majority
'Wakanda Forever' is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
As Musk is learning, content moderation is a messy job
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
Reformers take 6 of 14 UAW board seats, could win majority
'Wakanda Forever' is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
As Musk is learning, content moderation is a messy job
FDA change ushers in cheaper, easier-to-get hearing aids
Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
Reformers take 6 of 14 UAW board seats, could win majority
'Wakanda Forever' is No. 1 for 4th straight weekend

Toll Brothers 4Q, consumer borrowing, producer prices

Mon., December 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

TOLL BROTHERS 4Q

Wall Street expects that Toll Brothers closed out its last fiscal year with another solid quarter.

Analysts predict the luxury homebuilder will report Tuesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue increased compared to the same period last year. Toll Brothers posted profit growth in previous quarters this year, but in the third quarter it reported a sharp drop in contracts for new homes as mortgage rates continued to climb sharply.

JUST CHARGE IT

Americans have been ramping up their use of credit this year.

U.S. consumer borrowing, excluding mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, jumped by $25 billion in September from the previous month. The September increase pushed total consumer credit to around $4.7 trillion. Economists expect consumer borrowing rose by $23.1 billion in October. The Federal Reserve releases its latest monthly consumer borrowing data Wednesday.

Consumer borrowing, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

May 27.0

June 39.7

July 23.8

Aug. 30.2

Sept. 25.0

Oct. (est.) 23.1

Source: FactSet

INFLATION GAUGE

The Labor Department delivers its monthly index of U.S. wholesale prices Friday.

Economists expect the producer price index, which measures price pressures before they reach consumers, rose 0.3% in November from the previous month. In October, the index edged up 0.2% from the previous month, though inflation at the wholesale level still jumped 8% compared with a year earlier.

Producer price index, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:


June 0.9

July -0.4

Aug. -0.1

Sept. 0.3

Oct. 0.2

Nov. (est.) 0.3

Source: FactSet

